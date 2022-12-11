I’m not surprised that someone like John Fetterman won an important senatorial seat in Pennsylvania over Dr. Oz in the recent Congressional elections. But that victory doesn’t say much for the current quality of American democracy.
Not only because the man is objectively speaking, “impaired.” Badly and palpably... (Which seemed perfectly fine with his many backers.)
Of course one has to be kind when it comes to that kind of suffering. No question… But this is affirmative action of the worst kind.
Equally problematic are the man’s ideals, or non-ideals. Will Fetterman simply be a rubber stamp for Joe Biden? Of course, but he’ll be more radical, too. Perverted is more like it, as in giving dangerous criminals more rights than victims, and which should have outraged all relatively normal voters in his state. But didn’t, or at least not in sufficient quantity.
One could also cite his quondam support of Bernie Sanders, and his lackluster record both as a small-town mayor and PA’s lieutenant governor. In the former position he regularly missed town council meetings and in the latter, was often absent, too. But he was sure big on pardons of hardened criminals, on pushing for legal weed everywhere, etc.
What of the big Trump excuse here, frequently cited by both Dems and Repubs, too? I.e., if Mr. Oz hadn’t let himself be linked, even quite lightly, to the former president, why he might have won this contest. To me, however, that wasn’t a central factor.
Then there was the way that Fetterman and backers painted Oz as a carpetbagger lacking sufficient roots in the state to run as its senator. I think this was overblown, too. What wasn’t was Oz’ very different mindset from Fetterman’s — on abortion, marijuana, fracking, and more generally, on the country’s direction.
In my view Oz was a decent and sincere candidate. Omit his interesting, sometimes controversial stint on TV, and examine only his first career as a cardiothoracic surgeon, which saw him improve and save many lives, working at something few of us could (at one point performing 300 operations a year). And becoming professor of surgery at Columbia. And spawning different devices that have really helped heart patients survive. In sum, this was both a caring doctor and a caring man, even if some of his health ideas seem far out. By contrast, rich kid Fetterman doesn’t hold up nearly as well characterologically. (In one egregious example, he even chased an innocent Black jogger, pointing a gun at him!)
And yet this oddball got in, didn’t he. So one next goes to the issue of what Repubs call “low information” voters. And yes, plenty such must have voted for Fetterman.
But what about all the supposedly high-minded and well-educated ensconced at Penn or Pitt, who in a majority likely supported him, too? Don’t they deserve blame for this unlikely victory? No question. Some, it seems, would rather vote for a squirrel over even the most qualified Republican candidate.
Of course beyond senatorial elections, people have certainly talked about Joe Biden’s cognitive problems, too. And look at the position he has in the country. But Fetterman outdoes the current occupant of the Oval Office in terms of being both insipid and meretricious.
This schmuck in a hoodie who can’t even be interviewed and answer questions in a clear or remotely realistic manner: I mean, c’mon! Is this ALL that his state can now deliver?
And then of course there’s the wonderful miracle of early voting, and PA authorities, in particular, deciding at the 11th hour that they should just help “fix” some votes that lacked proper IDs or addresses. Amounting to a racket of sorts? Or at the least, infantilizing? We won’t go there here…
But this Fetterman election certainly constitutes a kind of litmus test showing where America now finds itself. Sure, Oz was a Republican. Sure he knew Trump. Sure he talked to conservative talk show hosts, and frequently, especially during the Covid crisis.
But he was a better choice than Fetterman, and any PA voters who didn’t somehow realize that had better frequent a shrink, because they need help!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.