It was a sumptuous “March day in type,” as I call it, when old man winter was jousting with young gal (or guy) spring, under a luminous, refreshing sun, which almost seemed like it was refereeing the match. And I was making my way to Saratoga Springs, en route to visiting an ailing friend.
That mid-March evening I saw this tony resort town for about a fourth time, but what felt like a first – sumptuous old dowager homes, the iconic track awaiting a now questionable summer season, and neat places along Broadway, clearly hurting from coronavirus’ impending clout.
Just before the state closures, I ate at a lovely restaurant that was nearly empty. Here they’d thankfully extended happy hour till 8, so I could order less than 32-dollar entrees. I got something darned good at a much lower price, and sitting almost alone, thought for some reason of Bogie in “Casablanca,” as I gazed at all the beautifully-arrayed bottles behind and above the bar. Yes, I thought of Rick in Paris telling Ilsa that the Germans were almost there, and they might as well drink up the champagne, rather than leave it for the Nazis.
That was somewhat the way this advancing Covid-19 scare felt to me, too. Imminent closures of this, that, the other were threatened everywhere, on a near horizon, indeed. So I left tips at both restaurant and hotel that were double, triple my usual. The “Bogie in Paris” syndrome, you might say.
After visiting my friend, then a day later, driving back early on 87, I savored another bracing, sunny March morning. There were those Adirondack forests, and (if you were going the other way), deep lakes that brought back Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy.”
Thinking I should get some breakfast before “the edict,” I found a lovely place in an Albany suburb with unfortunate oldies on the box, distressing to me because they reminded me what a fragile, vulnerable and yes, aged civilization we’ve become, boldly illuminated by this terrifying coronavirus problem. And oddly, I soon heard an old ditty pounding at me called “I Will Survive.” In this atmosphere it sounded jeeringly ironic.
With a bit of hesitation I ordered and then ate (just before those closures), and only the best Italian-style breakfast sandwich I’d ever had! In the bakery part I beheld an armada of gorgeous, artfully displayed items, especially donuts with various colors of icing, sweet treats that would have to be given away as charity? Or tossed out? Besides being wasteful, that seemed almost blasphemous to me, because there was such love and obvious care in how this place looked, and the food they gave you that was so right.
But there were few on hand that morning to enjoy it. Some older, sweet birds at the counter were seated at anything but social distance. One of the ladies looked Irish, her pal beside her Italian, both obvious Catholics who’d grown up when that religion was undiluted, and the real article. By contrast there were a couple of millennials at a table, emphatically post-ethnic and post-religious, or so I thought.
As I finished that fine breakfast, I looked out the window and thought: the people are now hiding, they’re more and more going AWOL! And so we’re left with a Republic of Things? That’s the way it felt to me, as I beheld all these inanimate objects (including food) sitting pretty, and ironically victorious, it seemed. But also bereft…
Then I thought of Johan Huizinga’s old book “The Waning of the Middle Ages.” Was this whole crisis spotlighting in garish hues the waning of something in an old America that had already been plenty vulnerable, and would never come back the same? So I wondered perhaps portentously, as I paid and left, then wended my way toward the 90 and homeward.
Yes, before this novel coronavirus hit its peak in New York State, convulsing a locked-down nation everywhere else, too. And before April became for all of us what T. S. Eliot called in a famous poem “the cruellest month.” Old T.S. didn’t know the half of it, I thought, as that mid-March on the brink moved quickly to a kind of precipice, whence there was no easy return, or respite.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges, including Niagara University.
