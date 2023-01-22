Pres. Joe Biden smiles a lot and for the most part, inappropriately, given the gravity of where we’re now at in this country. Former Pres. Obama also smiled quite often, too. Why each did and do so is a useful question to pose.
One possible answer: because both are salespeople of sorts? Perhaps. Or because that knowing, supercilious kind of smile is meant to purvey that they have hidden keys to complex problems, arcane shards of wisdom the rest of us don’t? That seems closer….
But is there a certain falsity involved here?
Absolutely. It’s well known that narcissists along with borderline personalities do smile a lot, and both psychological types are considered by psychiatrists to be fundamentally false personalities. More than anything, they want to put over an image.
I’d say that was somewhat the case with Obama, but much more, and disastrously so, with the current president. Our economy stinks? Let’s chuckle about it, or so he frequently thinks it apt to do. As if to say: don’t worry, things will improve by themselves. Ditto for the crime wave. Ditto for the tsunami of illegal immigration and a hard drug plague it’s exacerbated. Ditto for a wan foreign policy exemplified in the Afghan disaster and in the run-up to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
When things are awful and yet your president keeps being almost jocular, you have to call him a politician in the worst sense. But also a narcissist? Why not?
These types pretend to care deeply but in reality, they rarely do. Of course we already heard this term “narcissism” retailed a lot regarding Pres. Trump; but from great, toadying swaths of the media hardly at all when it comes to Biden. However, narcissism seems the handiest term to use re the latter’s “sunny disposish’ while addressing very grave problems (or skirting them!).
And ones that bring many people a lot of pain these days. Not that Mr. B. seems to feel that pain much. Which, you might say, applies to scads of others in the Washington swamp, too, hermetically sealed off from the “real world.”
But Biden’s ersatz quality seems to outdo that of many other D.C. notables. And there again we have an irony.
Remember when the term “fake news” was such an omnipresent buzzword (or phrase) a few years back, as it no longer is? Why not replace it with “fake politicians,” starting at the top? Because as in the old hit, the current president is leader of the pack in that regard.
The only time he shows real gravitas is when he lambastes Republicans. Serious issues don’t seem to matter as much to him. Why? In part because the man ain’t real? So it seems.
Of course he and Obama were always handsome men, and that, too, can enhance one’s narcissistic traits. Not always of course, but in their cases I’d say so. There is definitely a superiority complex there. If each were homely, I think that complex would have been more attenuated in them.
Instead, smiling through everything shows off their putative noblesse oblige, a phony and superior brand of intelligence, an empty brand of caring, and well… It just doesn’t persuade. Or at least shouldn’t...
And yet both did get to the top of Disraeli’s greasy pole of politics, and both have many acolytes who seem “down” for them. But we shouldn’t just blame those who’ve taken the bait.
Because narcissists are, in fact, super-persuasive. They know how to enhance their “presentation selves” and work the room. They’re masters at it. It’s easy to suspend rational judgment when it comes to these attractive types, as both Messrs. Obama and Biden have been. (Though the latter’s cognitive plunge makes him appeal less and less these days.)
I’m sure many of you have met other narcissists in different walks of life, or maybe even in your own home. You may well have been puzzled by them. And that’s pardonable, because again, they’re persuasive as all get-out.
Just don’t buy a car or home from one … or make that person your president?
