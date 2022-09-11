They’re making inroads anywhere and everywhere – by “they” I’m referring not to an America in retreat from its previous “Coca-Colonization” of the world, the critique European countries used to level at this post-WW II superpower. Instead I’m denoting – as others have – a growingly hardcore brand of imperialism emanating particularly from Communist China and also Putin’s renascent, kick-butt Russia.
The latter obviously wants to reconstitute piece by piece something akin to the older and stronger Soviet Union; but today’s Russia also wields power in countries as far afield as corrupt Venezuela and has designs as well on contiguous ones like Colombia that used to be (shades of the Monroe Doctrine) firmly in America’s sphere of influence.
China, too, has been arming Leftist dictators in Latin America, but it’s also become a colonial power of sorts (or is that neo-colonial?) in many parts of Africa; and nearer home, via its Belt and Road Initiative in Asia, along with other areas. Not to mention its rapid swallowing of big maritime swaths, including quickly-militarized islands, claimed (then lost) by smaller countries like Vietnam or the Philippines. At the very least Beijing’s overlords have been casting a gravely disturbing shadow radiating ever outward.
China is also trying to replace American influence in the Southwest Pacific isles, on hallowed ground like the Solomons, including Guadalcanal, etc. What it’s doing in good Corleone style is making offers that increasingly can’t be refused.
Then there is sophisticated Russian and Chinese cyber warfare supported by their governments, which could cripple resistance in this or that country abroad, if not bothering us in our well-lit homes? Until such mayhem hits right in Muncie, Indiana and even NT!
Of course no one wants any of that to happen here, but by avoiding proactive preparation for the worst, and by allowing governmental agencies to foot-drag the way indurated bureaucracies do, we might not be prepared nearly in time. In addition, there is another wild card, and a biggie: the nuclear one, undoubtedly the scariest of the lot.
To be brief, both China and Putin-run Russia are building up their arsenals in that department, too, and basically untrammeled; while ours stays more stagnant or outmoded. Few of course like to think of grisly matters like this one either – think “On the Beach,” etc., etc. It’s not the most cheery topic for a summer patio party, or dinner conversation at a fine Italian restaurant.
But again, if you don’t prepare in time, you can get grievously swacked, and this amateur analyst means grievously! Our economy has already been crippled by the virus from hell and its many effects, and by rampant inflation; imagine what some nuclear event would do!
Imagine if you can, said Monsieur Lennon. But his view in that famed ditty was simply that envisaging a world where everyone could get along wasn’t so difficult to swing. Doesn’t he sound behind the curve now!
Is President Biden up to the task of radiating leadership in these ever more demanding times, given big trouble more and more encroaching from abroad? (And in regard just to the nuclear menace, we haven’t even mentioned Iran and its crackpot dictators, too, ramping up enrichment and thumbing noses at any kind of watchdog activity, leaving Israel, the Saudis, and eventually us, too, at ever more peril.)
Bad as it was, the coronavirus horror may only have been a prep for much worse on the international horizon, and which again, will affect virtually everyone. Supply chains that are already super-vulnerable being held hostage? To rip off Mr. Netanyahu, look for all this at coming attractions!
Well that’s a start, a bald sketch of what’s really a complex series of threats, ultra-grave ones, coming thick and fast, especially from countries mentioned above. I truly wish we had a business type at the top, maybe not a Trump, but someone used to acting with alacrity and putting out figurative fires with a prompt sense of the bottom line in mind. Democratic governments especially need such leadership these days, but I doubt we’ll get it anytime soon, especially vis-à-vis Russia and China, which again, encroach anywhere and everywhere these days, and really bully, and with no bureaucratic trammels to stop them.
More’s the pity...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.