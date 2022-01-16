Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Sunshine and some clouds. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will become heavy at times overnight along with gusty winds. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.