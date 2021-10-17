I didn’t play much golf this past summer, partly for fear of getting sun-burned out on the courses. And partly because I’d been there and done that (having played this neurotic game quite a lot when younger).
But then come those lovely autumn days, which you realize are so transient and finite. So I go play on one of ‘em, blessedly clear and dry, joining two brothers, retired and in the 70ish range. At first they didn’t seem like much (I’m a champion underestimator), but they played no-nonsense, without needless chatter or groaning, or myriad practice swings.
And they fared quite well, one in particular with this fade I at first thought a flaw, but which he kept landing in the fairway or on greens, good and commercial; and me? I played decently enough, but putted awful and couldn’t score.
The point of this article? If you know what it is, please tell me! Well I guess one is that we all need to seize the proverbial day, right? Another: that golf is indeed neurotic, or certainly for me! I’m sure for everyone? But those brothers seemed pretty unflappable out there. Of course they play regularly and are probably at the level they want to be at.
But another point of this piece: when you worry about aspects of a golf game (as I did about my inconsistent work around the greens), you’re not really noticing how gorgeous it is out there, especially on one of these stately, splendid, ephemeral fall days.
In fact, you should be digging all those leaf hues and golden rod yellows, and purplish plants (whatever they are), and grasshoppers darting about, and that poignant, smoky air this time of year. You really ought to be savoring. The way Vernon Duke did when he wrote what became a fine Sinatra vehicle, “Autumn in New York” (and while you’re at it, try another gorgeous one on that season, “Early Autumn,” sung by Ella, etc.).
Maybe there are indeed good lessons to be had from a fall golf game of this sort. Like how very lucky you are to be out there in this air, and not in, say, Afghanistan or Myanmar! Or even in a blizzard here… So you under-clubbed on one hole, blew a sand blast on another, or drove into the woods on yet another. So what?
Speaking of the latter: this fall day I didn’t even lose a ball all the way around. Sometimes it can be several. So that was a plus for sure.
In other words you should be seeing the glass half full? And appreciating what you’ve got, not what you don’t have, including as a golfer (as if you’d ever be up there with Jack or Tiger anyway!).
Maybe this article could be pitched only to types on the links who drive themselves nuts out there. But perhaps also to others who don’t even play this frustrating game and never have.
I do realize some of the above truisms about appreciating things more and not sweating trivialities are well-known and oft-heard. But old saws become that way because they’re time-tested. And it doesn’t matter how much you cognitively know all these things, many of us keep falling into the same traps anyway (and not only in golf). Where nothing’s quite enough, and we aren’t deeply grateful even for that sandwich or soft drink or whatever. Where we take far too much for granted, and where we foreground what’s lacking in our lives, rather than what we do have and are fortunate to have.
Returning to golf, maybe you played better back when. You went farther off the tee, long irons seemed easier, and you putted better, too.
So what? You still hit some nice shots out there. And again (see above on icons like Tiger or Phil): you ain’t gonna win the U.S. Open, OK? Or the Masters or P.G.A. But you can still enjoy being out in pleasant surroundings, and for now at least, in a free country.
What’s not to like? And don’t forget: it ain’t exactly coal mining.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
