He was far from perfect in his exalted position, no question; but suddenly there’s perhaps a certain Obama nostalgia around? With eventually some to come regarding Trump, too? And even on the Left? That’s not impossible either.
Because the current president doesn’t come off too well compared to either of his predecessors. He doesn’t always make good sense, he’s a follower more than a leader, he’s challenged economically, and so forth. His press conferences score only for those into grade inflation.
By contrast, remember how Obama raised such great hopes both in the U.S. and abroad when elected in 2008, then continued to maintain his panache, not least in his own media events? Visiting France I recall many there super-interested in his “différence,” people belonging to all sides of the French political spectrum. I remember a glossy French magazine cover of around 2009, entitled “The America We Love” and featuring both Obama and earlier icons like Monroe on that cover, the latter (along with Jerry Lewis) always revered there.
But again, was handsome, mellifluous Pres. Obama everything good on the face of this earth? No way, though I would have loved to roll up my sleeves just so, as he did, and radiate that inveterately youthful “with itness” he had!
But unfortunately, he was the one who did allow Ms. Lerner and cohorts to weaponize the IRS in a truly unseemly manner. On the foreign policy front he drew red lines, particularly re Assad’s barbaric use of chemical weapons during the Syrian civil war, and then ... didn’t honor them.
But compared to Biden, does Obama shine? So it seems. At least he looked and sounded like a president.
He himself wondered sometimes about that VP from Scranton, PA. As is well-known, he once made a sarcastic crack about Biden’s ability to screw things up, and repetitively, he implied. Obama was certainly aware that Joe was anything but the sharpest piece of cutlery in the drawer.
Just academically, Barack O. had had a glittering march upward through elite institutions. Whereas Biden did poorly at Syracuse Law, finishing near the bottom of his class.
Now there’s no real way I can prove this “Obama nostalgia” is starting to become an important phenomenon. Maybe it’s more that my crystal ball (acquired for $9.98!) tells me it’s a coming attraction, something still mostly around the bend and over the hills. This despite Obama’s plentiful grays, and maybe also being outdone at times by his eminent spouse (who at least doesn’t call herself Dr. Michelle).
And despite the fact, too, that Obama still embodies the old French saw of circa 1900 – “no enemies to the Left” (on that side of the aisle). In other words you cover for Bernie and Liz, you endorse the latest craziness emanating from this or that small protest group, you say nothing about senseless, costly, post-George Floyd violence and destruction, etc. Nor do you make a peep when Facebook and Twitter wipe away those who stray from party lines, or more generally, comment on a current “cancel culture” that’s making America’s intellectual landscape so bleak.
But Obama’s definitely intelligent, and unfortunately again, more than the current occupant of the Oval Office. But it’s true – whenever he gets up to speak, he still mainly targets moderates and the “Right,” rather than deleterious tendencies on the Far Left, now such a controlling swath of the Democratic Party.
All that notwithstanding, I do think the huge difference between plodding Joe and debonair, interesting Barack may make this “Obama nostalgia” phenomenon more mainstream. What of Mr. Trump? We’d better leave that president aside for now. It’s not yet the moment, but as they say, time heals all? And hey, you never really know about the future, however clever you or I think we are as prognosticators. Certain things and people fall, and often quickly, out of fashion, don’t they?
One thing sure: there will never be much if any Biden nostalgia, any more than there is for Harding or Coolidge. That to me is a safe bet to take. Already many even within his own party probably wish he’d just mosey away into the sunset.
But for now he certainly makes the two Obama terms look brighter by contrast. ‘Nuff said ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
