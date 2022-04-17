It’s next to impossible to say anything original re the Ukraine tragedy, and I’m certain others have noted what follows: but you know what? There is no spring in today’s beleaguered Ukraine!
When it comes to savoring this season, it all depends where you sit, and who isn’t rattling your particular cage, disturbing your enjoyment of such a splendid swath of the year. Vernon Duke thankfully wrote “April in Paris” well before that great city fell to the Nazis in June 1940, given that springs under German occupation weren’t nearly the same the next several years, till Paris was finally liberated in the late summer of ‘44. In a death camp like Auschwitz spring was even less real. One work detail prisoner (all of whom were semi-starved and few of whom survived) gazed up at ironically free birds soaring overhead, themselves fully relishing this fine time of year; but not him...
And now we have poor Ukraine that’s endured such a ruinous, sadistic Russian assault. What spring can there be in such a place? No one wondering as over here when golf club fairways will be firm enough (is it going to rain overly?), or quite when to plant, or to check out this outdoor café or that new walking path in the woods.
Spring is the time of free and youthful renewal, as in the artist Botticelli’s famed “Primavera,” spring in our language, but in Italian literally “first green.” Think, too, of all the poetry that’s been hatched in this wonderful season.
Only depressives prefer winter to linger, rather than see all that proverbial hope and optimism of a luminous, leafing time of year. But such psychological brooders have been greatly outbid by today’s Ukrainians! The latter didn’t choose all this horror; they did nothing to incur it. They didn’t want their fine country destroyed. They didn’t want to be grappling for food, shelter and medicine, and for life itself. They didn’t want their families rent asunder, their kids, wives, husbands, sisters, cousins, parents, grandparents scattered, or in mortal danger.
Yes, death is all around, death, death, death! And if not death, suffering aplenty, and on a daily basis. Did they want all that in springtime? Did they deserve it?
What does any of this senselessly brutal, all-demolishing Russian aggression have to do with a normally sweet season? While over here we’ve had the issue of time changes, time shmanges: THAT’s a Senate priority? Perpetual daylight saving? And never mind the Senate: what of the Biden administration, which had ample warning yet showed no alacrity at all re Putin’s maniacal plans, nothing to rival its first-day cancellation of a much-needed pipeline, its huge amount of entitlements and handouts rapidly proffered, its money-printing on steroids.
Yes, we’ll keep savoring spring here. The human loves enjoyment and happiness, or should. But those who think we’re all in some sense Ukrainians these days have a point, too. What they’re going through there maybe hasn’t cancelled our own post-winter fun, but it’s certainly tarnished it for anyone with a heart.
My mind leaps to the term gilding the lily, roughly meaning dumping gold paint on an already pretty flower and ruining it. But in no way can we wreck flowers and much else the way Putin’s Russians have done, and via a grimly horrid MO that doesn’t respect innocent human flora of any sort. Civilians in Ukraine have been open targets from the get-go, along with their apartment buildings, hospitals, and so much else that should have been off-limits to a “civilized” power.
Where is the hope and optimism of spring there? Where are the smiles that ought to accompany this wonderful time of year in a northern climate that gets so severely marked by a long winter? What liberation is possible there? Even if by some miracle Ukraine survives this war, will it really have survived? There is already so much inconsolable grief and loss that can never be allayed. I was almost going to say that rebuilding from omnipresent rubble will be the least of the matter. But no, that will be a gigantically central problem, too. All the former givens are pretty well gone in this gallant nation.
Hence my perhaps trite but still apt view: there has been and will be no spring in today’s Ukraine.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
