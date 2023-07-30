Remember the movie “No Country for Old Men,” which copped an Oscar for best picture in 2008? I caught it at a cut-rate cinema in these parts but walked out after 45 minutes or so, disgusted by the violence in that much-lauded flick.
But is America indeed becoming, and increasingly, a country that ain’t for old men? So it appears. The now gray baby boomers allowed and acquiesced in many societal changes, and all that liberation has become a series of figurative cudgels to get … them? So it sometimes feels.
We see this in the Trump indictment and in how blundering Joe is increasingly getting it in the neck of public opinion, too, even on a heavily-biased Democrat side of the spectrum, which for a time gave him a collective pass. But this whole thing goes well beyond politics, doesn’t it?
A muscly, tougher series of generations beneath in some ways mocks the old James Taylor-lovin’, “sensitivity” addicts. They’re mocking the boomers who in many ways, seem to have done plenty of talking but not enough walking of the proverbial walk.
Call it an oedipal revolt of sorts, if you will. Or ageism. Or a form of ingratitude (because there are many oldsters whose obituaries do, in fact, reveal quite a number of innovations they gave today’s world and from which it clearly benefits). Maybe it’s just a bias regarding the beauty of youth (particularly in places like seaside Southern California or Florida).
Again, these boomers maybe didn’t always open the Pandora’s boxes themselves, unleashing so much change in America; but they sure went along. And now they’re more and more paying. They’re trying to sit on their money, their homes, etc., but increasingly (see Trump and Biden) all that seems to many of the younger types ill-gotten gains of sorts. Proverbial patience is wearing thinner and thinner.
Meanwhile, boomers look at themselves (ourselves?) in the mirror and gasp? Maybe at times. And yet not all is physical here. Oldsters have much seasoned maturity to offer, really to offer.
But is it invariably wanted? I mentioned muscles and I mentioned an oedipal revolt of sorts, and I mentioned the film “No Country for Old Men.”
But there’s also been a big sea change in womanhood, too. For instance, go over to France and see if you can find the old elegance there, once so ubiquitous in the age of Deneuve or Moreau. Much more difficult to locate these days. The soignée Catholic ladies of yore are fewer and farther between. More prevalent are younger types similar to those here, plenty of them clad in running shoes and backpacks, and doing the same praying mantis routine with cell phones, and anything but exemplars of what France once presented in abundance.
And here, too, there’s been the same kind of change, including via a plethora of tattoos, rings in the nose and other places, and just a certain aggressivity that once was frowned on in babyboom youths on the distaff side of the ledger. (And who’s allowed even to say “distaff” anymore?)
Who IS allowed! That, too, has become a problem for oldsters, i.e., the mania of political correctness, of “triggering” and so forth that has been growing like Topsy and shows no signs of abating. The old liberalism allowed, allowed, allowed. Well now we’ve got, got, got! and not always positively, far from it.
All of which constrains big time, and keeps telling oldsters who aren’t as spry as formerly and have aches and pains and general aging they didn’t expect in their salad days: watch your step! Well the oldsters are now suffering and unfortunately, they’re going to suffer more! They armed themselves with what? Things like ... degrees galore.
And all that education’s supposed to parry barbaric behavior, which is growing exponentially in America? All those carjackings even in once secure suburbs of cities like Chicago? Complete disarray on the southern border? Where anyone and everyone pours in, including terrorists, gang members, traffickers, drug purveyors, and the toughest of the toughest, who give not a damn about all those law, teaching, or social work pieces of papers on baby boom walls!
Not to mention grandma and grandpa phone scams (“young Bill is missing and you must immediately send us $81,000 to help get him back.”). Ah me…
