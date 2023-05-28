The nonpareil baseball hitter Ted Williams avoided Boston sportswriters like the plague. His great rival on the Yanks, Joe DiMaggio, regularly hung out with New York scribes at watering holes like Toots Shor’s, but spurned requests for quotes, preferring to enjoy their company “off the record” – or else!
Someone less adept at his trade than these former icons also likes to blow off the press today. We’re of course talking of one Joe Biden.
Unless they throw him nothing balls worthy of a slow pitch contest? Even with such favored treatment, this commander-in-chief seems quite allergic to the media, and that includes even servile types on the progressive side of the ledger. One fear of course for his inner circle: any question at all might see Mr. B. put his foot in his mouth, which he’s done more than a few times.
But those wishing to proffer him real queries, probing and cogent ones, may curtly get put in their place and threatened with a boycott of sorts; or else encounter a sudden case of bad hearing.
By contrast, the previous president’s long and frequent press conferences, including during the pandemic’s apogee, made him a veritable Saint Sebastian getting hit by a hail of arrows. And yet he took it all more stoically than most of us could ever do. Trump would try to fight back with facts, but in the main, it was a losing battle. The seething prejudice against him ran that deep.
The difference with Joe – and it’s a key one – is that he’s a spoiled, handsome gent who was probably brought up thinking he was a great gift to the world. Still acting like that spoiled kid (even at his age), Biden mewls about putatively bad press treatment, when, in fact, he’s gotten a freer pass in this department than he has any right to expect.
He essentially complains about almost nothing. He trots out a species of moralism on how onerous it is to field questions, even when he’s far from a moral paragon himself. The whole thing would be ludicrous if it were only the president playing this game; but he also gets great slack from large swaths of the media, amply excusing this stonewaller who thinks he’s got it rough!
Biden’s brief replies (or non-replies) come seasoned with a hint of substance when accompanied by supercilious smiles, hatched to make questioners feel utterly stupid and in the wrong occupation. He throws out these snickers at media types who have the temerity to push for real answers. Those smiles convey a sense that Biden really does know much more than he can or will tell us. They reassure the still hopeful that he possesses good, logical, fact-based answers – somewhere.
Maybe at a university office or in the den of one of his homes, or even in a garage cum fancy car? Or stored with trusty Hunter?
We poor fish have to do the guessing here, but those smiles keep urging us in a way not to fret. Unless of course fits of Biden’s temper surface – outbursts that say something very different: i.e., to stuff any and all queries and vamoose! Because ultimately few have the right to ask anything meaningful of this brush-off artiste.
Which is sure a fine way to treat the press! and one which wouldn’t have been tolerated when it came to previous presidents at least back to the Eisenhower era, and most especially, Biden’s predecessor.
In the cases of baseball stars like Teddy Ballgame and Dimadge, the brush-offs were more pardonable, given that both were unique at their crafts and gave much pleasure by what they could do on pro diamonds. They had little need to talk the talk while walking the walk so superbly.
The current president does neither too well, but still puts the press (and by extension, the rest of us) in our places via stern, nano-brief rebukes, or those knowing smiles. Not the best of situations, wouldn’t you say?
