You may think I’m going to treat the fact that the Big Apple is very weighted down and presently sinking! Which is certainly a grave issue and one worthy of discussion.
But sometimes I like to put my medium’s cap on and see into the future, denoting other things on the horizon. As Rousseau once said, you only know what you guess, so here goes with a truly grotesque guess about where Manhattan may be headed.
First off, it’s been changing hugely. The Dems have well-nigh encouraged a ton of illegal immigration, and New York has had plenty beyond those “migrants” currently being bused there. Not to mention mounting crime, etc. And of course overcrowding, including of numerous vehicles that crawl pollutedly en route in or out of the great metropolis.
Another problem was obviously Covid and aftermath. One economic facet stemming from that aftermath is that it’s getting harder and harder to fill the many tall towers that have been built on this celebrated island. Too many would rather work remotely, maybe going into the office a couple days a week, if at all. And again, commutes can be simply awful, bringing to mind Yogi’s view, to the effect that no one goes there any more because it’s too crowded!
OK: I’ve got to stop being jocular and arrive at the main point of this piece. And I promise it’ll depress you, and me, too.
On a recent trip to the Apple my hotel was right beside some of those glorious ‘scrapers near Rockefeller Center. And as many times as you’ve been to New York, you look out the window and still have to marvel at what’s collectively one of the wonders of the world.
So what’s going to become of all those marvelous office buildings if the tenants don’t come? Well yes, some could be turned into condos or apartments. That’s the short-run trend one might discern in this regard.
But here’s what I fear in the longer term, a fear I only recently hatched. I’d been reading Larry Loftis’ “Code Name: Lise” on an amazing French lady spying for the Brits in France during WW II, and who ended up in an awful old Paris prison (Fresnes). Which after France fell in 1940 became a Gestapo-run lockup for over four horrid years. In addition there were the tony Gestapo headquarters on the Avénue Foch, then and now pricey real estate, indeed, where back then one got questioned and in this lady’s case, tortured. Yes, a truly ironic place to have one’s toe nails extricated one by one, as happened to this intensely brave, patriotic woman.
All right, I’ll lay it on the line, and not about the Nazis but a more present danger. Which is? That the way we’re going, the Chinese Communists may not be satisfied even with a take-over of Taiwan. They may (heck, they already do) see America as a more appetizing prize. Look simply at their buy-up of its farmland, etc.
And if their kind of dictatorial sway wins out completely here, as in poor Hong Kong, and much like the Nazi occupation in wartime France, these denizens of a totalitarian behemoth won’t have to build new prisons or secret service headquarters at all. They’ll have all those glorious skyscrapers that gesture out and tell us that here was once a strong, superb, idealistic America at its best and most unique!
All to end up as ... prisons? Laugh if you will, but if the (far) Left keeps having its way, staying both corrupt and weak, it just seems like an awful possibility to come. Do I desire such an outcome? No way!
But at least I consider it. I’m not sure a lot of young people pacing around Manhattan with those white things in their ears realize that we may well be “on the eve of destruction,” to cite an old ‘60s hit. (I doubt Smilin’ Joe or Kamala do, either.)
Sure, everyone who comes to New York wants to keep savoring and enjoying, me included. Before the party gets shut down for good, except for the tough expropriators?
I realize this is a depressing scenario I’ve sketched here. But I still think that what I’ve discerned in my cloudy crystal ball is indeed, a possibility. Very unfortunately …
