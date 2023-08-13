In old or older age, the era of seasoned maturity, call it what you will, one ain’t supposed to keep making mistakes. But generally you still do...
Such as slipping on the proverbial banana peel or unseen ice? Or simply cutting your finger or stubbing the same big toe you’d already stubbed a few times before? Sure, that sort of thing certainly happens as the grays take over.
But there are many other kinds of faux pas, making an ironic, even jeering mockery of this supposedly safe harbor to which one’s presumably arrived, where all the ducks are putatively in a row and you can simply savor the fruits of your labor and experience. As in Frank’s old hit about moving from youthful flings in this or that “very good year” to a wise acceptance of becoming a human vintage of sorts, an exemplar of hard-won moderation and good sense.
Ah, if only all THAT rolled out as advertised! But we all know that life keeps dealing varied types of lousy cards, when you thought you were at least up to jacks or better. And sometimes it’s really not the fault of that particular December ice patch or sharp surface, but really, yours alone.
When bitterly you realize that … yup: you just made ANOTHER boo-boo, and that only you can be blamed for it. You were impatient, you miscalculated, you underestimated, all of that.
Back in the day you maybe felt you could zoom forward and upward with no hitches. In old age, however, you know not to bite off more than you can chew. (Henry James of course was said to have chewed more than he bit off!)
To be brief, you reach an age where in theory, you know not to play down life’s potential pitfalls. You know you need to be more cautious than in your youthful, more carefree springtime of life. And yet even as autumn takes over, you can still err?
Again, no question of that, given all the potential snafus about, even within your own extended family. Where you begin to realize that people you long thought were such and such really aren’t. When you realize personality cookies have all crumbled differently, and that there are all sorts of mixages in children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, not to mention daughters or sons-in-law. Each with a different background or mindset and of course an increasing penchant about us for soul-numbing cell phones and iPads and video games, you name it!
While you may scarcely know what Tik Tok or Instagram even are! And besides family, there are all those quondam friends! Yes, more types around who can unexpectedly develop into human potholes of sorts.
And meanwhile, the whole general culture and society are ripping apart, too. You can’t take hard-won sacrifices for granted; in fact, you can’t take much of anything for granted!
Neighborhoods that were once a certain way can become something very different, rapidly altered, almost overnight, it feels. Restaurants and retail outlets change, or disappear. You have to adapt and adapt, and quickly. The past is the past, and fewer and fewer know or care about what once mattered deeply to you. Aspects of your religion. Even pro baseball that was once so central in the age of Mantle or Mays. And so forth...
All of which creates an atmosphere that IS conducive to making mistakes, even ones that formerly wouldn’t have been considered as such. Think of the rampant advance of what was first called political correctness, then woke, and let’s see what they call it tomorrow. Think of all the “triggered” categories these days, these new umbrella terms that mystify a lot of us.
Try not to make any more mistakes in old(er) age? But you have to, I have to, we all have to.
Hats off, however, to those seasoned types who seem to navigate these still choppy waters quite well. For the less fortunate among us, go ahead, make those faux pas, then write out or paint your heartaches? Not a bad plan...
And above all, do cut yourself a break or two, and forgive yourself. Given that you’re not a god, just a human.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.