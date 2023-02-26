How does one craft a dynasty in the contemporary sports world? Especially when teams have to be like salmon climbing a skein of tough playoff hurdles, even before reaching the finals!
Given that problem, Chicago’s Bulls formed one of the greatest dynasties ever, via an incredible three-peat of N.B.A. championships (‘91, 92 and ‘93), and then, after the return from retirement of Michael Jordan, another in ’96-98.
Why such a unique aggregation? Several reasons come to mind, but one was a great, if sometimes undervalued, all-rounder who gave Chicago 100% through injuries and varied pressures, Scottie Pippen. His recent memoir (“Unguarded”) says a lot about the man and the iconic club to which he contributed so much.
Pippen came from a poor, but giving background in Arkansas (he was an intimate care-giver for his crippled bro, then a stroke-afflicted dad). He also had a fine mom who raised a dozen kids well; but getting outward and upward still seemed imperative to the young man.
Demanding coaches on the hardwood showed Scottie the way in high school, then college (where he started as a “walk-on”). Did Southern Blacks have to work harder back then? No question, but Pippen valued these Bear Bryant types and their influence on him.
Making the pros with Chicago (1987), he chafed, however, under his first coach there, a critical control-freak who put MJ above everyone. Assistants more into team work had their chagrins, too, till one, Phil Jackson, got promoted to the top spot in ‘89. Jackson’s supple strategy was at first hard to learn, but worked wonders, creating a team unity and bond that couldn’t be beat.
It all came to fruition with the Bulls’ first championship in ‘91, and the redoubtable Pippen playing a central role within Jackson’s scheme. So you need the right coach or manager? For certain.
In ‘92 the Bulls won it all again (first having to cop three demanding series before the finals), and still as a unit, even when Jordan wasn’t out there. Ditto for ‘93, another great team effort, where the underestimated Horace Grant and Pippen, too, were key cogs in the wheel.
Meanwhile, Bulls’ execs kept chintzing Scottie on pay and also looking to trade him! Even Phil sometimes took this obsessive worker bee for granted, too.
But despite those pressures, along with fairweather media taunts, the team came back together after Jordan’s initial break from the game. MJ wasn’t quite ready in ‘95, but in ‘96 the club began another improbable hat trick of championships, winning that year and in ’97, after astounding regular seasons. One big reason: they located a fine replacement for the traded Grant, one who could rebound and use his smarts in different ways, while sometimes acting bonkers off the court! A gent named Dennis Rodman...
Meanwhile, team cohesion remained crucial under Jackson. Even as management began thinking of unloading him and Scottie, too! To quote Basie, “one more time” was all that remained in the Windy City.
So in ‘98 Jackson made his swan song a memorable one. As did Air Jordan, along with Dennis, and that still patronized all-rounder, Pippen. After the Bulls garnered another astonishing “three-peat,” it all fell apart. These topflight birds flew elsewhere, including Pippen, who finally got big dough, but saw how different things were in other towns, where coaching and chemistry simply weren’t the same. Nor were the new Bulls. Still, Scottie finally returned there in 2003 for one last go, mainly as an elder statesman and mentor.
So why this incredible dynasty? Star players? Sure. Preeminently the incomparable Jordan and an often underestimated Pippen. A good fan base? Absolutely. But unity and team work crafted by a great coach made this team’s string of championships, too, a feat we’ll perhaps never see again in any major sport.
Partly, says Pippen, because even stellar coaches are no longer so respected by players as they once were. He already beheld the change in the early 2000s, and it’s probably worsened since. Harder to have the necessary glue and cohesion when the person promoting it is defanged, so to speak. Well we’ve defanged law enforcement, too, and much else (except politicos like Mr. Schiff!). So we’re paying a price, and in sports, that probably means no more dynasties rivaling the ‘90s Bulls. At least not in the foreseeable future...
