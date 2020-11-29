Many years ago an academic named Philip Rieff wrote a book called “The Triumph of the Therapeutic.” Which he meant only in the psychological sense.
But now we’ve entered an age of the therapeutic that’s almost entirely related to physical health and ways of improving it. Well before COVID-19 (catapulting talk of Remdesivir, etc. to the mainstream), our TV channels were replete with ads for this or that meds to combat a slew of diseases. Not to mention ones beseeching people to join class-action lawsuits over, say, repetitive use of Zantac.
Yes, even before novel coronavirus came to rule lives and national conversations, people were already getting hung up on health and ways to prolong lives. And of course Bernie and bros chimed in, knocking a medical care system that was better than most any seen over thousands of years of history. That was one of the Sanders campaign’s key themes, and in the little time left, will remain so on Biden’s far Left.
Moving from the political realm, and pre-COVID, many Americans were already fixated on their weight, body mass, LDL levels, Vitamin D or B12 count, and far more than was the case when, say, “Perry Mason” or even “Seinfeld” were popular new shows. Yes, we’ve been getting ever more obsessed in that realm. Too much? So it often seems.
And then into the bargain came this novel coronavirus! And now health has become one of the main issues in today’s America, if latterly jostled by things like personal safety (once riots and plundering took such pervasive hold).
In some ways this health emphasis is definitely a good thing. But in others? Not so good, I’d say. Am I referring in part to a certain mounting hypochondria claiming the land? A situation that was again, well underway before China’s gift that kept giving, but now much intensified? And a mindset from which the present observer is anything but exempt himself? Absolutely. Yes, I myself am no John Wayne type when I stub a toe. So don’t think I’m lecturing from on high.
But let’s try to be objective on this matter: we’re talking about an America that has a massive population which is either old or near it. We’re talking about a country that wants the good and safe life, as if such things were simply inalienable rights gifted from God. We’re talking a nation that increasingly wants guarantees of longevity. And hopefully no modern version of, say, Nazi or Japanese imperialists of WW II knocking at the door!
Having mentioned history, I think it’s appropriate that we quickly scan the American past to provide more perspective here. Look at those who had to fight off the British in the 18th century, and who continued fighting Indian tribes in many places, and often in a sleazy fashion in order to expropriate, expand, settle, and develop. Did they proverbially bite off more than they could chew? Not so much back then, but now?
It turns out they did. We used to hear a lot about the dangers of overpopulation from such as Paul Ehrlich; but now we have a contrary problem on our plates. Somehow we’ve got to hold onto our safety and health and well-being over huge stretches of New Mexico and Arizona, California and Oregon, the Carolinas and Georgia, etc. It’s a giant amount of real estate to control. And do you think the laws of history will simply fall into abeyance as we limit births, and as this rapidly aging American population tries to hunker down and worry about its blood pressure and such?
In other words, spending days checking moles or itches, stomach pains or headaches may finally make many Americans too insular, isolationist, and introspective, to use words for the phenomenon starting with only one letter of the alphabet. And when millions become increasingly like that, are they not finally playing on a kind of volcano?
So it appears. Health is important? Of course. But should it become an all-consuming obsession? No way. Or there will be big prices, well beyond copays. And no matter what, we aren’t going to elude this awful thing called death anyway. Which is a cheery way to close, isn’t it?
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
