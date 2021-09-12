In the last year or so the term “frontline worker” became almost a trope, a cliché, but not nearly so worn-out as the real thing was during the ghastly pandemic that China vouchsafed the world a little while (or what feels a LONG while) back.
So many in the medical field, plus food provision, etc., who gave so much, including too frequently, their lives, could be saluted; and it would never be enough. But ones from the past come to mind, too, among them a 19th-century oddball named Alexis Soyer.
Odd, first off, as a Frenchman who migrated circa 1830 to Britain, France’s traditional enemy across the Channel. Amidst Anglos, Soyer became both a famed chef to the rich, but one who also worked in hospitals and poorhouses, and started up vital soup kitchens to combat the terrible Irish famine of the “hungry ‘40s.” And invented many labor-saving devices for cooks of his day.
In the next decade he read about horrors of the Crimean War (a strange conflict hard to explain briefly), and wanted to help British troops being decimated over there by unsanitary conditions in war zones, hospitals, etc.
Arriving in Scutari near Constantinople in March 1855, he met with a genuine, innovative frontline saint of her time, Florence Nightingale, whom some have called the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale showed him hospitals she’d already made less lethally unsanitary. But in the first kitchen Soyer toured in such facilities, he beheld rats galore and terrible, insalubrious food preparations done in filthy surroundings. And by British soldiers who were amateurs in this department, creating too many cases of underdone meat poisoning, etc.
Working at top speed the Frenchman (his original country also involved in this war, allied with the Brits) cleaned up army kitchens wherever he could. He also pasted healthy recipes on walls, taught from wide experience, and got soldiers out in favor of real cooks. Plus invented a new field stove cum teapot, among much else in a flurry of activity, doing things promptly and thoroughly.
After a few months there he and Nightingale went to the Crimea itself, and in that Russian war theater again found horrid, filthy hospitals, first off, in Balaclava near besieged Sebastopol. Here Soyer even had to construct better surroundings, but continued as well to contribute healthier recipes and the rest, given that germs (including in bad water) were killing far more than armaments here. His new stoves also arrived in Balaclava (Aug. ‘55).
By early September a sanguinary British and French assault on fortified Russian Sebastopol was coming to a close. And amidst piles of amputated limbs and other horrors, Soyer persisted in doing a frenzied, round-the-clock job, again, as the tireless frontline worker he’d become.
But like too many of today’s care-givers in the age of Covid, so Soyer fell prey to what he was combating. The same “Crimean fever” that had killed so many soldiers in this part of the world now laid him low, too, bringing heart, cognitive and fatigue problems, and strange personality changes. (Sound tragically familiar?) Yet he still found strength to keep innovating new recipes, cookbooks, and techniques for the military.
Regaining London (May 1857), and with the Crimean War blessedly over, Soyer brought back the “long-haul” effects of fever he simply couldn’t shake. Still trying to work, he was getting thin and coughing blood, and resorting to booze. Unfortunately, given all this Franco-Brit had to offer, there ensued a coma and then death at age 48, devastating that other great “frontliner,” Ms. Nightingale, among many others.
What a useful eccentric this Soyer had been during his brief time on earth! One combining both high technical standards and a heart of gold. At least he left a legacy; for his Soyer stove remained in use by the British and many in their extensive empire, and was still a mainstay (along with some of his recipes) through two world wars of the 20th century, and beyond.
Hail to this great man, and to Ms. Nightingale, too, who deserves her own article; and far from least, to the thousands in this country who at great risk, put others first during the recent pandemic from hell.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
