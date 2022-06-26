People get used to seeing what was as what is, and that includes the case of contemporary Israel. Today there’s often a misguided sense, not least in the U.S., that this state remains ever strong and invulnerable.
Which is both wishful and even magical (i.e., superstitious) thinking. It’s a view that skirts and ignores reality on the ground.
Given continuing Hamas and Hezbollah threats, along with those from nuke-bound Iran. Additionally, one also needs to signal changes in Israel’s own society, including demographically. And the more deleterious aspects of Americanization, too; i.e., imitation of not always healthy trends in today’s U.S. (versus those of earlier eras).
To underscore Israeli vulnerability: initial news of its response to Covid was mostly sanguine, eliciting much admiration abroad. Early on this nation had a super-high vaccination rate, and was thereby parrying, it seemed, a widespread scourge better than most other countries around the world.
Then came the variants – first Delta, then the milder but very catchy Omicron. And Israel was finding to its chagrin that its vaccinated and boosted (and even four-shot equipped) were anything but exempt from these mutations, part of China’s “gift” to the world. (Some gift!) Don’t look ‘em in the mouth? Heck, we still need oral surgeons worldwide to check on this one’s etiology, given such a lack of Chinese transparency on the issue.
At all events, Israel’s hospitalization and death rate did go back up, if only for a brief time. Simply transitory? Perhaps, but also a handy analogy for the contemporary Jewish State and its still parlous position in the Mideast. To the effect again that Israel’s never been automatically “safe,” even if for now overshadowed by the Ukraine tragedy, by existential threats to Taiwan, etc.
This small state must still maintain its army, and remain at the cutting edge technologically, if only to counter via cyber attacks and so forth Iran’s dangerous march toward the unthinkable. Israel has a great amount of previous laurels (in terms of nukes, think only of its brave attacks taking out such installations in both Saddam’s Iraq and later, an unstable Syria). But it simply can’t rest on those laurels. Ever.
You may legitimately retort: well what’s so special there? What about a country like Ukraine? For quite a while it got along decently with its Russian neighbor, the Crimean take-over and simmering war in its eastern parts notwithstanding. What of Taiwan? For a long time it, too, thrived peacefully and democratically, a true capitalist marvel, despite constant jibes from the mainland colossus, which, however, never amounted to much actual hurt. And now look! You think Israel’s the only small entity that has to stay abreast of threats, and remain constantly on the qui-vive?
And while we’re at it, what of today’s America, that so-called “superpower,” and till recently, putatively the world’s only one? You don’t hear such talk so much now. The current U.S. is plenty vulnerable, too, isn’t it? Hyper-inflation, the Chinese menace, real decadence (think round-the-clock sports betting, the hard-drug scourge fueled by incursions across a porous southern border, bad popular music and TV, bad or mediocre this, that, the other), and so forth. (Though at least Tops and Wegmans, Buffalo wings and pizza, etc. remain terrific!)
And hey, Covid’s made constantly mutating incursions and depredations here as well, and everywhere! Not least in China itself. The whole world’s vulnerable, no? Plastic-littered seas ruining our wildlife and water, and on and on it goes.
Given all that, maybe today’s vulnerable Israel isn’t so unusual? Perhaps. And it’s still a lovely, enriching place to visit, no question.
What also needs emphasis is that this unique nation has a special place inside the minds and hearts of many around the world. The religious part there shouldn’t be discounted. Millions want Israel to survive and prosper. Because of a wish to have God’s blessings?
That may sound hokey to some, but even atheists terrified when the pandemic went into high gear must have thought at times of God’s aid, too, right? In addition, Israel’s a real democracy and has accomplished amazing things in a wide variety of ways. I hope as the underdog it remains that it continues to do well. But hope alone never suffices, as the Ukraine disaster has shown so clearly and sadly.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
