Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning giving way to a few showers during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.