In contemporary America, and well before the COVID scourge, there was an increasing animus toward capitalism, and particularly, corporate capitalism. This from elite Liz and Bernie types, but many young people, too.
However, it wasn’t just Wall Street or various big companies that became targets. Even small businesses have been threatened, and then with grim lockdowns instigated to keep the pandemic at bay, plus street disorders galore, many simply gave up. Meanwhile, those on the public dime often do better, which helps the debt keep spiraling into completely unpayable territory! On national and state credit cards, public payouts continue and continue, and in colossal fashion.
So private enterprise is ever more difficult in America, and under a Biden-Harris administration, that would likely be intensified via a rollback of Trump’s tax and regulation reductions. Accompanied by draconian, made-in-the office edicts that will surely stagger the oil and auto industries, among others that make our lives so smooth and comfortable.
In some parts of the world, by contrast, nations once roiled in civil wars and thuggish dictatorships seem rather glad to be climbing back and embracing capitalism, a welcome relief, indeed. In a perhaps odd, personal example, this recently came home to me when I bought two American brand-name clothing items, made respectively in Cambodia and Bangladesh.
The former endured its own cancel-capitalism nightmare under the abominable Khmer Rouge (1975-78); while Bangladesh was completely disrupted via a disastrous genocidal conflict with Pakistan in 1971. And yet, what beautiful work I’ve noticed in my purchases fabricated over there! By hopelessly low wage-earners, you might argue? Perhaps. But far better off now than was once the case in those countries, when capitalism (plus freedom and security) were on the rocks.
Ditto for Soviet “satellites” of Central and Eastern Europe, where decent food and even shoes were often luxuries; and whose citizens finally wriggled out from under that Communist empire at the end of the ‘80s. Just in the country of the notorious Stasi, formerly cowed millions were ecstatic to see the Berlin Wall’s collapse, and amalgamation with the capitalist success story of West Germany. The old “socialism” that brought great inequities and shortages henceforth made little appeal to the emancipated.
Moving forward, even in the unstable Middle East, all sorts of Arabs living in Israel are looking forward to employment and business opportunities presented by once unheard-of flights from the Holy Land to Dubai, etc. In fact, capitalist opportunities may increase greatly there, helping make such fragile peace accords more durable and secure.
Is there a certain irony here? Absolutely. In America, home to the greatest material success story ever, plenty of myopic types want to cripple and even destroy capitalism. Not that they aren’t hypocritical, including Mr. Sanders living in his ritzy abodes. Or AOC, who had a taste for expensive apparel even while a bartender, yet learned in elite schools to despise everything that made the good life possible. Such types don’t mind feasting off what’s left of a free market, sometimes literally (think of the capitalist cornucopia of food items found in grocery stores, and if you want to go even more micro, just the astonishing variety of yoghurts alone that you can buy there).
Yes, such people take trucks and truckers that bring such things to them for granted, and heating systems and roofs and computers, and the list goes on and on. In all this loudmouth vituperation against capitalism, do we really see a lot of spoiled types masquerading as adults? So it often seems.
And of course aided and abetted by “high-minded” politicos like spitting Bernie, churlish Liz, and the rest. Who’ve helped ignite an ideological revolution now dividing America, but not aimed solely at law enforcement or Republican politicians, or this or that governor or mayor; but against the institution and remarkable achievements of capitalism itself.
I sometimes fear that we’ll have to experience horrid inequities and tyranny (as in Maduro’s Venezuela or Castro’s Cuba), before today’s numerous self-righteous start regretting the old regime of Western capitalism they took for granted. Many unfortunately don’t seem to know or feel even recent history and its ironies; that is, till the inexorable laws seen again and again over the long human past make them pay … and heavily so!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
