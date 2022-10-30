The current brand of progressivism provokes facile critiques from those who aren’t down-the-line true believers (or benefiters). It’s an easy target these days, a good fairway lie, indeed, even for high-handicap political golfers.
One key reason can be summarized as a heavy-duty, palpable collision between progressive ideals, such as they are, and stubborn, recalcitrant, often inconvenient reality.
I can already hear non-acolytes who haven’t drunk the Kool-Aid saying: progressive idealism? You mean in letting all and sundry stream in illegally over an almost non- existent southern border, including those fueling a tragic hard drug (and overdose) scourge among our young, not to mention scads of potential terrorists and Covid-spreaders? Additionally, and as part of an extensive list, where’s the “idealism” in court-packing, money-printing on steroids, or student loan wipeouts by fiat?
Points well taken. What then can I tell you on this subject (of in-the-clouds idealism versus that of reality sadly colliding, to riff off Seinfeld)? I mean that you don’t already know... Well then, how about solar panels as one example? What could be more cherished by contemporary progressives so zealous about climate change, which is indeed, a big problem world-wide?
So let’s get at some inconvenient truths here. One is that China, the home of Big Brother surveillance and arbitrary detentions of even the mildest of protesters (or non- protesters), has been a leader in the manufacture of these gizmos. Of course there are tariffs and other ways the U.S. tries to hold off this dictatorship’s offerings that via semi-slave labor (compared to ours) and federal subsidies out-compete American companies. and in such a cherished field. OK, the U.S. government does try to level the playing field here. So what has China done? It’s sent loads of nearly finished solar products to get topped off by countries in Southeast Asia like Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, or Cambodia. and then those panels get shipped and in great quantities to well-meaning us, and they ain’t Chinese, right? Wrong!
But I guess this is just one of many dissonant, jarring truths that mock today’s brand of progressivism, so very different (night and day different) from the original and laudable kind that effloresced at the turn of the 20th century, and which inspired tough “hard hats” like Teddy Roosevelt to help implement some of its values in much-needed legislation (think of the Pure Food and Drug Act or the creation of national parks and wilderness areas protecting millions of vulnerable acres of American land, formerly prey to widespread clear-cuts of old-growth forests) and those wonderful legacies came without any real side effects or problems.
I do realize we’re now in a global world and economy, and that that world (outside Aspen or Malibu) is often a brutal one; but progressives too frequently want things all ways in order to fit their viewpoint, and that’s just not possible. For instance, many are often pacifist or quasi-pacifist; but then when they went cluck-cluck and “there, there” over the gargantuan Ukrainian tragedy, they conveniently forgot that their very anti- militarism helped land that country in such a mess at the hands of a clearly enabled and emboldened Putin.
A robust American military sector given forthright leadership from the top would had the best materiel at the ready well before a Russian invasion, i.e., to proffer Ukraine, and pronto. If Putin had moved forward with his plans, that rotten human tomato running his nation with oligarchs would have gotten it in the teeth, and early on.
But progressives would surely have bleated like mad at such “reactionary” measures. They would have been real Monday morning quarterbacks and self-righteous nitpickers, which is what they basically were through the entire duration of Pres. Trump’s parlous years in office. Though again, and inconveniently, they’ve gladly accepted the anti-Covid shots his Operation Warp Speed in tandem with well-supported and unshackled private concerns did so much to facilitate, and in amazingly prompt fashion.
So progressive hypocrisy rears its head even regarding these solar panels, now one of the great American sales fields, too (“you’ll save money for sure,” runs the pitch, except in the end you often won’t!). I guess ‘twas ever thus, but this prevalence of high-minded hypocrisy on the current Left seems to be worsening as we speak. More’s the pity ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
