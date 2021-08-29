I confess I only recently learned how much I’d underestimated an American baseball icon, Willie Mays. Because I always thought he was simply a natural at his trade. To remedy my ignorance, I’d tried a flowery biography of Mays and couldn’t finish it. But the best book on the subject extensively features his own voice, and those of many other ballplayers whom he knew or aided on the diamond. That’s his “24” (co-authored with John Shea), and it’s one that won’t be topped.
Many aging fans around here have memories of this great star, including in his New York days of the ‘50s. I myself was luckily not in school when I saw “the” catch he made off Vic Wertz in the 1954 Series, which the Giants swept over a powerful Cleveland contingent.
It wasn’t simple playing in New York’s Polo Grounds; and then from ‘58 came San Fran’s Candlestick Park, with its frigid, mercurial winds in summer, taking away many homers from the Say Hey Kid. But Mays didn’t live for setting records, only for playing well in all ways, and helping his teammates improve, too.
Hearing him and others talk so extensively in this 2020 tome provides the lowdown on how he became such an all-around phenom. At the plate Willie might wince and blow on his hands from a broken bat inside pitch, flung on a cold night in San Fran. Making the pitcher feel another one was a good idea. Which Mays could then whack over the fence! Ditto for, say, sliders he’d purposely muff, so the hurler would later toss him the same type of pitch, again to smash.
In the field he’d position himself with intelligence, and other Giants, too. Many know of Mays as the man who patented the hot-doggy basket catch. But he could really do the job, often playing shallow and taking away hits that way, yet able to go back deep (as he did off the blast from Wertz) and snag those, too.
And then there was his base running! One hugely underestimates and patronizes by thinking of Mays as just “fast,” taking advantage of his natural speed on the bases. Instead, he made himself tops at this aspect of the game by spurning looks at coaches (no time), and instead using his own quick glances at fielders as he rounded bases to turn singles into doubles, doubles into triples. Far more than ordinary gents he might even score from first on the next hitter’s measly single!
All the tools? Yes, Willie had ‘em, but only after working obsessively, and right from his teenage days in the Negro Leagues (as a member of Birmingham’s Black Barons). He’d carefully watch where opposing fielders liked to situate themselves, and in terms of pitchers, checked out their stuff as they warmed up, gauging what they had that day.
Fiercely using his own instincts, Mays produced such results that managers and coaches mainly let him be. And a slew of ballplayers (including on three Series-winning SF teams of 2010-14) pay him tribute for his tips and infectiously positive attitude.
Mays has indeed been very giving and à la Jerry Lewis, most comfortable perhaps with kids. Back in his New York days, they’d rap on his Harlem window, beseeching him to come down and play stickball with them in the streets; and Willie would do so for hours, even on game days!
Of course he’s a fully deserving Hall of Famer, and has also been hailed as a Black hero by many, including Presidents Bush, Sr. and Jr., Clinton and Obama. But he’s most meritorious as a human who gave and got the utmost at his craft, constantly learning and adjusting, and rarely complaining about early discrimination, those icy gusts at Candlestick, headhunting hurlers (like Drysdale) he’d still swat, autograph and media hounds, and other tough aspects of playing so many years in baseball’s golden era as a big star.
Best of all, Mays passed it on, never just inflicting what he’d learned, but always willing and able to help the many ballplayers who kept seeking him out into the contemporary era. “In praise of Willie Mays?” You know it!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
