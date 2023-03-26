Around these parts seasons are earned, so to speak, and that’s one of the glories of the region, or series of regions. Spring doesn’t just come in at one fell swoop. Neither does summer, or fall or winter.
The season that’s on the way out keeps throwing intermittent punches, and won’t give up easily. That’s a key part of the beauty here. These seasons aren’t of a piece. They aren’t boringly predictable, though in a way they are!
Meaning what? Let’s stay with the first part of this paradox. Take months like March and April, which are so in and out. There are many splendid days at this time of year when Old Man Winter still has chops, but luminous young spring gives its own shine to a gentler season in the making. Going backward, winter, too, doesn’t just come and stick overnight: in fact, sometimes not till January? (Think, however, of November lake effect! In places like Orchard Park! Anyone remember that, and the need for a sudden Bills’ jaunt to the Motor City? Not to mention the Dec. blizzard!)
OK: what of predictability of sorts in these seasons? Well that element again stems from the fact that they do indeed seem to be “earned.” For this reason they’re pound for pound more poetic than anywhere on the vaunted West Coast, not to mention in Arizona or Florida.
The way such seasons unroll truly affects people. Sometimes it’s fun to take out the shovel in early winter; sometimes it’s equally enjoyable to dress for spring that ain’t quite spring, fall that ain’t quite fall, and so forth.
And it’s wonderful to check out all the mixed artistic effects deriving from these seasonal joustings. Late Feb. ice storms (such as we had this year), coating the trees in silver (talk about poetry!). Delicate last dustings of snow on late March days; or spring still pretty as summer heat hits big in June; or languid summer moons remaining warm and romantic on early fall nights. Or autumn leaves tumbling on still warmish days in early November. Or mid-December going unpredictably backward, or forward, too (yes, with sudden pre-Christmas cold snaps).
All this cheerleading notwithstanding, many still feel they should maybe flee the climate here, and for good. Well go ahead and do so, if you wish. Kick over the traces. Move to Huntington Beach, Calif., or to seaside South Carolina, or to the sylvan Northwest. Why not?
But pay the prices, OK? Realize that you won’t get everything in such places, not least climate-wise. Realize that you will be losing a lot by decamping from regions like this one, or quite similar ones in, say, Ohio or Michigan.
Believe it or not, one loss from such a departure will be those artistic effects frequently presented by the work-in-progress of our developing northern seasons. A propos, I recall a recent April, and quite late in the month, when there was a tentative but steady snowfall coming down on sumptuous green grass, and had I not been lazy, I could have minted some verse then and there! It was perfectly teed up, you might say.
Of course the weather people on TV, including the estimable Maria, were making a big deal of that event – this being their bread and butter, their raison d’être. But beyond these sometimes portentous, if interesting forecasts, lots of our young seem frequently to spurn the poems, paintings or songs they could bring forth from savoring such seasonal beauties. In the process they destroy moments galore, and more than moments. Especially with their handy “devices,” those technological improvements that have become such addictive downsides in our contemporary world.
I remembering driving that April 18, ‘22 and viewing the spring trees draped or veiled so beautifully by that sugar dusting, just unbelievably gossamer-like, sumptuous, peaceful. And the poetry fairly crying out for its bards, the paintings for its painters, the music for its composers. And where were they? Some engaged in sports betting? Others in devouring a skein of video games? Still others gravely checking their phones for texts?
Don’t mean to lecture too much, but you (and I) had better pay attention to these marvelous seasons (or demi-seasons) that are so “earned” around here, and for that reason, a positive aspect of life in these parts. Or so it says here…
