A retired nurse I know has battled stage 4 cancer, then (as if she needed it) fell for lack of good balance after heavy chemo, breaking two fingers and wearing a steel-pronged gismo to make them heal. The thing was like undone paper clips, catching on anything and everything. And into the bargain she recently had her thyroid out.
And yet this afflicted lady still found time and energy to volunteer at a kind of spiritual center, one where the fish tank was filthy and un-maintained, and the few fish inside seemed moribund in the cloudy water.
She transferred them to a new bowl, and put better food in, but they seemed abused to her, like certain animals brought to the SPCA, which she also vigorously supports. So she’s been patient with these fish. She even took the new bowl home where there was better light for them (they had previously been in a dark room and got depressed, as she viewed it).
I mean what a human being! Caring about pretty well all creatures on this earth (heck, she won’t even kill flies).
One of the most outlandish examples of that: one time in the early hours when she was still a practicing, big-city nurse en route to her long bus and subway commute, she saw a gooey, obviously sick rat in the street. And she impulsively removed a nice scarf she had on and wrapped it around the suffering creature! Is that a nurse’s self-abnegation or what?
How much this lady can teach us all! Being such a gallant, courageous, and best of all, giving person, as she is.
In short ... a nurse? Well I suppose nurses themselves would be the first to inform us that not all are the same (by a long shot). But many are indeed truly generous spirits, ones who make life a little better and easier (sometimes a lot) for the far too numerous people hurting on this earth.
And of course such care-givers often do so at some risk to themselves. Lifting or carrying ailing people can obviously hurt one’s back; maybe picking up flu or something else is always possible, too. And far from least, there’s a thing called COVID-19, that dangerously transmissible virus on which too much has been written or said for me to add anything meaningful here. But even just dealing with peoples’ mental-emotional trauma (also much exacerbated by pandemic policies) has been and remains a daily test.
I remember reading a memoir by a nurse who’d been in Vietnam and had to care for American soldiers there, ones with ghastly injuries. I remember her saying that they were “destroying” her with their pain, including for fiancées and such back home, whom they might never see again, or not remotely in the way they’d formerly been. But she pushed onward, like another wartime nurse I once read about, too, “the angel of Dien Bien Phu,” wearing her blood-spattered uniform and frantically doing what she could, as the French who preceded the Yanks in ‘Nam were dying in droves around her.
True nurses are not only good at their trade; they are often among the best of humans, too. They are generally good mothers and good friends (when they have time), and good support systems, even while they themselves refuse to burden others with their own problems.
So: should more choose nursing as a career? From my point of view, I think that in some ways it was better when that métier simply got the right hearts first, rather than the heads that have to take all those college subjects like chemistry and biology, or even calculus.
Sure some of that can come in handy, no question. But so indeed does the heart. Plus virtues like organization skill, patience, and industriousness. And the ability to be careful and deliberate, and get procedures right. Not to mention cleanliness and a good sense of hygiene. The best of nurses have all those traits, ones you don’t derive so much from books as from one’s own character, and from learning on the job.
So if some of you young people don’t want to endure all that book-cramming, do at least take your caring proclivity in other directions. The above-mentioned SPCA is certainly one possibility. Which would surely cheer my afflicted nurse-friend ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
