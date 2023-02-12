In praise of Hillary, as in Hillary Rodham Clinton? Are you kidding? Is this your idea of a joke?
Let me explain by saying the obvious: how over and over, in the cliché, you don’t know what you have till it’s vamoosed. I.e., Hillary?
Well a few months back I saw her being interviewed on some TV woman’s forum, and surprisingly, she wasn’t only speaking of females and their travails in the wider world; but of people more generally who writhe in indescribably horrid circumstances, yes, oppressed Chinese, Iranians, and others whose brief bubbles of protest get so regularly and brutally crushed.
Not only did Ms. Clinton sound thoroughly urbane there – still redolent of a bygone Ivy League elite; but sincere and caring, too. Making a great and even shattering contrast to her total foil, the current conniving and often uncogent occupant of the Oval Office.
In other words this now bypassed Hillary looked good to me? After trying to watch and listen to Joe for a couple years, the answer is an emphatic yes!
Are we, however, rather fortunate that she didn’t quite make it to the presidency in the 2016 elections? Well at least they were pretty darned straight-up, a fair fight of sorts; versus all those strange chain-of-custody and ballot-dropping shenanigans in 2020, all done supposedly to help the helpless, and those with Covid concerns, too. Of course whatever did occur in swing states like Michigan or Pennsylvania simply CAN’T be discussed these days; yet inside, many still doubt that all was done according to Hoyle.
Let’s say Hillary had made it to the top back when such proceedings were carried out on a more level playing field. Would the pre-Covid economy have been as robust under her watch as under Trump’s? Probably not. Would the Supreme Court have tilted one way, and for a long time? No question. Would the southern border have been well controlled, as it was in his presidency? Doubtful.
And then of course comes all the DNC-promoted and paid-for skulduggery associated with the “dossier from hell,” the phony FISA warrants and all of THAT. Here’s what I’d say about Hillary re this sad, thorny, but somewhat tiresome subject.
Yes, she’s intelligent and an attractive, polished personality. But she’s obviously got a certain weakness, too, a competitive chip on her shoulder, and an ability to be impelled in bad directions. Rather like Richard Nixon going along with and covering up the Watergate scheme that was so unnecessary.
Funny conjoining those two from different parties and opposite political orientations, ain’t it? But it can and should be done. For while both had a good deal that was positive to offer, their Achilles heels became too prominent for large swaths of the public ever entirely to forgive them.
Yet the overall point of this piece remains: compared to empty suits like Joe and even to a lesser degree, his Democratic predecessor in the White House, whose image was also central, Hillary still comes off as someone you might actually listen to and appreciate. And yes, as a person who actually cares about suffering.
You know what? I wish certain sectors of the Left could do likewise, and apply some ecumenicism to another gent who accomplished a lot in office, and whose record cries out for more nuanced fairness, objectivity and revisionism, especially from progressives. We’re of course referring to one Donald Trump.
Appreciating both Hillary and the Donald? And somewhat downgrading Barack and Joe (easier of course to do in the latter’s case)? Why not?
Re the current president, anyone who admires his presidential record ought to smoke something different, or slurp a weaker brand of goo-goo juice! Sure Hillary (and hubby) evinced a certain corruption in how much they raked in from speeches abroad, from their foundation, etc. But let’s face it: Joe has both beaten in that regard, too.
In contrast to him, Hillary in her recent TV appearance looked more presidential, and, well, authentic.
Again, you don’t know what you have till it’s gone, and you go from comparative bad to much worse, from frying pan into a far hotter, more searing fire beneath. Which America in the age of Biden has unfortunately done.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
