Why doesn’t “he” just sue the entire world for telling him the truth about himself – that he’s a spoiled, self-absorbed enfant terrible. God forbid we give him anything but adulation.
You’ve heard this and that including via ganders at supermarket check out mags re Amber Heard; but you really had to have watched her on the stand during “the” televised trial a few months back. I don’t like telling you that I myself was transfixed, if intermittently, by her testimony and demeanor, and especially by her tearful concluding remarks. But you know what? This lady is something deep and real, because paradoxically, given her background and much of her adult experience she shouldn’t be.
But it can work that way with true outsiders. Ms. Heard has more going for her than many her age in the public realm because of what she’s had to overcome. and still does (including via death threats and much vile invective hurled at her).
And what of her absolute foil?
I know, I know: there must be scads of aficionados for this guy who, I admit, never impressed me from the get-go, and less now.
Being anywhere close to such a human would be horrendous for any rational woman in the world. Not that we always act rationally – no question – when it comes to things like love.
But again, Amber came off in these proceedings, especially in those stirring concluding remarks, as utterly real and almost regal. She even did so while sitting and listening to others testify, however painful that was to her.
I know, I know: young fans, many female, were paying huge amounts to fly over from the UK and other such points just to get a look at their icon en route into the hall of justice, or in the court itself. People must surely be desperate for heroes these days, but perhaps that’s just the thought of an aging observer raised in a very different time.
And yet my vote emphatically went to Ms. Heard here. and I hope guardedly that good things occur for her in the future, though the word “trigger” seems made for this victim of severe, repetitive abuse. and if types like her true opposite tumble in the “industry?” To me that would be no loss at all.
To others, yes. Including those in his entourage who’ve obviously pampered and soothed this pretentious gent. You know what? I’m sick of know-nothing relativism being so normalized in American society. To repeat: is this really all we can find these days in the hero department? To that low a level have we sunk?
Versus a rather young lady who seems to have much to offer in the entertainment world, much that could constitute a kind of throwback, and a welcome one. Yes, I’m talking of Ms. Heard, who can pay back to society and help people as a grad from the academy of bitter experience, the proverbial School of Hard Knocks, and then some!
I knew next to nothing of her before, but those watchable court proceedings made the real lady visible and apprehendable. and it became a discovery to me. Because she has ... class? Yup, that she has, and there’s ever less of the stuff around these days.
Just physicality alone: we’re not supposed to draw much attention in that direction these days; but think how many her age try so hard, too hard, via tattoos and the rest? and she had her hair just so, and seemed just ... well, noble both outside but better, from inside, too.
You know what? I like old movies, as do many of us. I like watching bygone stars like Esther Williams or Gale Storm, Ava and Ingrid and the rest. Almost none today give those quondam celebs a run for their money. But Amber? With her I’d say she truly has much to give and provide.
Even if not perfect, she’s got my vote and probably the votes of many. Hopefully she’ll surround herself with the right, protective people, a tall order, I realize. For it’s a wild world out there, as Mr. Stevens would say; but I do hope…
And would that include anyone remotely like the enfant terrible briefly limned above? No way…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
