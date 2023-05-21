Forgetting even recent history has become an endemic problem among today’s Americans, or too many. Mired in amusements and games, broadly put, historical attention spans have become severely attenuated. Think merely of 9/11, not much in the foreground for most, or the ghastly and tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Or more recently, the Biden-tolerated spy balloon that placidly toddled across the country with impunity! How about that as recent history pointing to much worse ahead, including the possibility of terror on a grand scale?
Will such a ludicrous episode, reflecting this administration’s weakness and excuse-proffering, help us see what came before in order to better see ahead? Let’s hope so.
Or will we simply keep on addictively flipping channels in the present? I suppose so, till things grow truly existential and the warning signs of history, blithely and repetitively ignored, finally bring us a collective mugging of sorts. All this forgetfulness seems to be a besetting tendency even in our elites, including political ones (and those at certain banks!), people who’ve failed to denote handwriting on the walls and make tough, but necessary choices until ... There’s no more wiggle room to defy history’s iron laws, ones that don’t seem to change.
This was the case for countries like France during the late ‘30s, a nation on the brink of something catastrophic for them and many others. In France some were heard to shout: “Why die for Danzig?” (Now known as Gdansk.)
And yet by the summer of ‘39 it belatedly seemed crucial to protect this Danzig as well as the “Polish Corridor” from Nazi expansionism. How so?
Because guarantees had finally been proffered to the Polish government itself. But only after the Western democracies had dodged one historical bullet after another in previous years.
Meaning? That the French (plus the Brits and even Americans) could have stopped Hitler much earlier when he flouted the Treaty of Versailles and brought huge forces into the demilitarized Rhineland (1936). And then, his appetite growing with the eating, when he sent a large army into Austria during March ‘38 to annex that country (you’ve all seen “The Sound of Music” on the subject).
And when he next threatened war over Czechoslovakia, finally signing a meaningless piece of paper at Munich, to the effect that only the Czech Sudetenland (AND their vital armaments and fortifications) be his, not Prague and what remained of the country. Of course he quashed that agreement, as the prescient, scorned Churchill knew he would, some five months later; and only then did the weary democracies, having ignored one warning sign after another, give their word that Poland would the last straw, the last line in the sand.
To which Hitler replied by invading not just Danzig and the “Corridor” but the entire Polish land mass (Sept. 1, ’39), after first crafting a carve-up agreement with Stalin. By this time France and Britain (if not yet America) knew they were cornered. History or its laws had finally mugged them, and reluctantly they began a Second World War a couple days later.
Are there analogies here? I’d say so. If only we didn’t have this quite spineless administration on our hands, and if only more Americans would develop some spine, too (whether Dems or Republicans), these analogies wouldn’t be so naggingly apparent. But they are...
To reiterate, you really do ignore history, including recent history, at one’s peril. And that’s what’s happened to (and in) today’s America, with the tone set right from the White House, and Washington more generally.
Believing we could easily go from previous bad to far worse would be a beneficial first step in recognizing these laws of history that again, seem to stay put over time. Yes, we’d be well advised at least to see the signs, the handwriting on the walls for what they are, as a prelude to acting and reacting appropriately.
But will it all happen before things get completely out of hand? Doubtful …
