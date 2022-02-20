It’s surprising how few seem to remember a key lesson of history: that usually the bullying and vicious win, and they win big. Oh, it’s thrilling to read survivors’ stories, like Solzhenitsyn’s “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich,” a fine little book on Stalin’s gulags.
But how many like him expired in those snowy climes from lack of food and proper clothing, along with overwork and poor medicine? Millions upon millions. Which even to this observer doesn’t feel as awful as it was. You hear the word “millions,” but it’s just a number, right? And it wasn’t me…
There was a French commander who slew a bunch of rioters in 19th-century Paris, then said in a cavalier manner, “Never fear: not a quarter were innocent!” Well many, many of Stalin’s victims, almost all of them, were indeed, innocent.
So were those who needlessly starved to death during Mao’s economic experiments of the ‘50s. And then in the turbulent “Cultural Revolution” came millions more who again, “bought it” for no good reason at all. Cultural revolution my foot: murder, murder, and more murder was the MO and winner there. Period.
Yes, we enjoy reading survivors’ stories, and we need to read them. They’re all different and mostly, they’re cogent and uplifting. People of decent instincts all want good to triumph. But in history it generally doesn’t. Over the centuries far, far too many died young, and for no good reason. No one can put an optimistic, moralistic spin on that at all.
What of the perpetrators? Oh, Stalin eventually bought it himself, but far too late. He’d already had a long life. One believable version (in my view) of his demise? That by 1953, when his paranoid round-ups in Russia started to threaten top brass of the Politburo itself (Khrushchev et al.), they gathered in his office one evening and threatened him. Stalin apparently banged his head backward, and they intentionally poured too much of his anti-stroke medicine down his throat, bringing on an actual cerebral event.
Justice here? Not really. Under the tyrant’s watch millions of civilians had already died before WWII. And thanks to his insane purges of even great tank innovators like Tukhachevsky, the Soviets were ill-prepared for the Nazi onslaught of June ‘41, ultimately costing another 20 million or so lives. So where was the justice, the retribution?
Sure, justice caught up to a few Nazis after that war ended. But the lion’s share got off scot free as well, including big-time sadists like Dr. Mengele of Auschwitz, who escaped to Argentina, then Paraguay and Brazil, and was never caught. Along with many, many others.
Mao did fine, too. So did Castro. So earlier on, did waddling generals of WWI who hurled their charges over and over into entrenched German machine guns that also killed needless millions, mostly the young. I’m talking of leaders like France’s Joffre, who blithely gave attack orders, but invariably stayed away from the action to fill his face nearer to Paris. Along with Britain’s Haig, etc.
And onward it goes, or backward. Justice? A comparative rarity both throughout history and in our own world, too. Just sticking with the U.S.: I recently saw an old Johnny Carson show with Jane Fonda on, young, sincere, and very angry about how Nixon’s administration had spied on her, pried into her bank accounts, etc. She was just outraged, right?
But from that side of the spectrum nary a peep about what was more recently done to those in Trump’s entourage – the outrageous treatment of such as George Papadopoulos, the FISA court horror perpetrated by biggies like Mr. Comey, and so forth. Much Leftist crowing, too, about “getting” those in the Jan. 6 “insurrection” (where most were peaceful), but little to nothing re many Antifa types going free for their own insurrectionary behavior during the summer of 2020, attacking government property, law enforcement officials, and so forth.
Of course bad as they were in their penchant for destruction, these were small fry compared to the Big Bad who’ve come out since ancient times smelling like roses, far, far too many. Yes, the bad generally win, and despite the way humanity keeps hoping to be “better,” that’s the way it will unfortunately remain.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
