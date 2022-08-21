The brave, principled George Orwell published a fine book in 1938 titled “Homage to Catalonia,” on his service in Spain during its ghastly civil war of that era. Orwell went there on the Left side of the spectrum, but ended up – along with a bullet in the throat – disillusioned by the Sovietization of that ideological stripe, little better, he felt, than the “fascist” Franco side.
Who by the way wasn’t really a fascist, though accepting some military aid from Hitler and Mussolini; but rather, an authoritarian military man trying to end all the wild experiments (circa 1930-36) that had already made this “invertebrate Spain” a country in deep crisis.
Well contemporary Ukraine, too, contains ambiguities, given the fact that the Russians historically gave at least some positive benefits to that part of its former empire, which only became independent in 1990. No one’s perfect, nor are many countries. This Ukraine certainly became prey to corruption, as we know.
But if more Orwells today were to visit this now horridly ruined place to volunteer medical services or even their skill with modern arms, as some do, we would all cheer them. Far less moral ambiguity here, in other words, than once found in the Spain of Franco versus an increasingly Stalinist Left.
But really Orwell was paying homage in the very title of his book to the embattled, much-suffering Spanish people themselves, caught between two poles and with some 500,000-600,000 paying the ultimate price during that protracted conflict.
And we, too, can find it easy to pay similar homage to today’s much-suffering Ukrainian populace, victims of wanton, widespread destruction and murder. While pretty well all of us find it easy to give no slack whatsoever to the sadistic, vicious Russian invader, and to Putin, in particular. Things seem very clear on that score.
OK, so not that many pro-Ukrainian volunteers have ventured from abroad into this terrifying, mine-laden, ultra-dangerous war zone. But at least the West sitting on the sidelines could and did mint sanction after sanction to cripple the Russians. At least it’s vouchsafed ever more useful modern military equipment for Ukraine’s defense, if without the alacrity that more forthright leadership – including in the White House – might have made more quickly available.
From this awful war the Ukrainian people have suffered in far greater numbers and with far greater intensity and more needlessly than should have been the case; and that suffering and not least, bereavement will continue long after any kind of ceasefire or peace deal occurs. This could have been a fairer fight from the get-go, and it’s been tragic, utterly tragic, that that wasn’t the case.
Homage to Ukraine? Yes, yes, and yes! But only half-homage to the democratic West, and particularly, to the U.S. under supine Mr. Biden and minions.
We do need more Orwells about these days, but people removed from incendiary war theaters – me included – are far too comfortable now. It was a more principled world back in the ‘30s, and yes, a less push-button, comfy one, too. Even Orwell, returning to “sleek” England with his bad wound and frayed nerves, was shocked by his own country’s know-nothing placidity, before Hitler’s bombs would hit them, too, and lethally so, which Orwell was spot-on in predicting.
A great man this was, and again, we could certainly do with more such, particularly in the political realm, to help beleaguered entities like Ukraine in their dire fight for survival. But there seems a sad dearth there and too many trivial distractions around as well. So let’s just move toward a conclusion by repeating: “Homage to Ukraine!”
And maybe even less than a half-homage to all the ditherers in the West. Including Liz, AOC, Kerry et al., for instance, in how you won’t allow pipelines to be built that could bring liquefied natural gas more quickly to markets here and abroad, undercutting a key source of Putin’s income, while lessening the need for polluting coal. Yes, all that, too, could have helped contribute to Ukraine’s survival and the sheer saving of many lives; but you one-track party types are too self-absorbed to grasp such dissonant nuances that go beyond your kens.
In sum, little homage at all to some of the self-righteous over here. But plenty of it to poor, embattled Ukraine!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
