Democrats to Pres. Biden’s left have consistently preached tax hikes on big, bad corporations and/or those near the top of them. Plus complex, killing regulations. Have they not followed recent news? I.e., the terrible Chinese virus that brought disastrous, protracted lockdowns in America?
When it comes to the huge impact of all this, where does one start? Excuse me for being random in citing examples.
Think, for instance, of horrid cuts in employment at oil and gas companies that no longer turned reliably healthy profits in the age of Covid. And THEN the Biden administration comes along and annihilates thousands of jobs both in that already beleaguered sector, and in the many, many others that thrive by being near such installations (convenience stores, dry cleaners, plumbers, and the list goes on).
Or think of problems at important concerns like the airlines! Which given the steep drop in passengers during the pandemic have been trying merely to survive, an even harder proposition now with oil prices set to rise.
Not to mention retail, and its massive problems. And there again, where does one start (or end)?
For some reason I think first of venerable Lord & Taylor filing for bankruptcy, and opting to close its last 38 stores. Doesn’t mean that much to Liz or Bernie? It certainly does to me.
Yes, I loved stopping from time to time at the Galleria Lord’s, and feeling pampered amidst all that comparative luxury. Well-dressed sales people (now going elsewhere or mostly home?) were so nice as you bought cosmetics gifts for others or aftershave for yourself; or shirts or pants on sale, etc.
I’ll miss all that! Retail and malls were already having troubles before Covid, but at least Trump tax cuts and deregulation helped some in that regard. Then came the pandemic, and a staggering tumble.
Speaking of these luxury spots like Lord’s, I even like the old joke (I hope I won’t “trigger” anyone here) about the Savior needing a new robe in the Holy Land. Having finished one, the sewer thought he’d capitalize with a sign giving his name top billing and his celebrated Client second. But no, it had to be the other way around, and hence we got ... Lord & Taylor.
But none of this is really a laughing matter. Mall owners have been taking serious baths as rents weren’t getting paid ... and well, many of you know far more on this dire economic front than I do.
But I did think before a volcano of sorts erupted in America that places like Lord’s were ... forever. Well nothing is, right Mr. Biden? Do you (with your hail of executive orders) or Ms. Harris get that? And understand how business-sector risks, and need to put quality into products make this country go?
However, I’m not only hectoring political types here, but myself. I, too, have been up in the unrealistic clouds, and too often. Ditto, it seems, for many full-of-themselves, youngish types in the media, ones who’ve copped plush positions at the New York Times or on CNN, etc. Too many such don’t know as much of what life’s about as they purvey.
No wonder many in the heartland despise them. Including numerous millennials, ones who’ve struggled in the real world and are already wise beyond their years. Why shouldn’t they resent pampered, moralistic types so plentifully found in today’s Fourth Estate?
Back to the new administration. The jobs issue is now far bigger than it was pre-Covid; so if you high-tax and over-regulate businesses both large and small, i.e., those who pay employees, you are myopic, to say the least. If you kill a slew of good energy-sector jobs in favor of “renewables,” some of which may become costly boondoggles that won’t pan out, you’re worse than myopic.
So a question to Pres. Biden and other supposed Democrat centrists: will you hopefully overrule those on your far Left, put down the “executive order” pen for a bit, and start seeing some light in this regard? My hope in this still young 2021 is that you will. Remember: we’re talking about lives and livelihoods, many, many such, not just vague, over-simplified entities like “the economy,” or an often derided “corporate America.”
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
