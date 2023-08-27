It’s become commonplace to note, but America is now split in two, and neither side listens well, if at all, to the other. That’s the way it is, but we’ve seen this before in history, and with tragic consequences.
Before I provide one of the best historical analogies here, one that truly matters, ponder the above assertion, then check out the fact that by and large, many in this country don’t, in fact, watch, read, or listen to media types adhering basically to one strand alone on the political/ideological spectrum. And that now obtains in both directions, a true vice-versa or et tu, Brute situation at hand. Which wasn’t nearly this rife even a few decades ago.
OK, you want the best historical analogy on this problem? To me, hands down, it’s Weimar Germany and more particularly, wild Berlin of the ‘20s (in the period when a shaky new “Weimar Republic” had replaced the German kaiser following WW I).
Many years ago, I devoured a number of books on this turbulent period, the best of them by Otto Friedrich (“Before the Deluge”). These books are now old, but in my view, still relevant. And notice Friedrich’s evocative title, “Before the Deluge.” In this tome he was really describing, not pontificating, and superbly; but still that title says a lot. The deluge around the corner? He obviously meant Hitler and his Nazi regime that followed the dizzy German ‘20s and the onset of Depression via his accession to power in 1933 and dictatorship that quickly ensued.
Of course there’d been numerous warning signs beforehand, as there are in today’s America. During the ‘20s, German society (while Hitler’s Nazis chafed in waiting) did manifest that same kind of bifurcation now so prevalent here. One flank back in the “Cabaret” era read its own German newspapers, the other its preferred ones. That’s the way it was. And never the twain could meet.
Of course the problem in today’s America has been rendered more acute by the fact that we have talk radio à gogo (the radio still a shaky baby in the 1920s); and of course round-the-clock TV featuring Fox vs. CNN et al. Needless to say, there was no TV whatsoever in the post-WW I era. Nor an internet, now handily confirming prejudices as well!
But the split was still central in Germany back then, one roughly between left and right, though admittedly, a much rougher right than ours. (In fact, what we often label the “right” in today’s America would have been considered moderate in ‘20s Berlin or even Austrian Vienna.)
The fissure during the unstable “Cabaret” era was partly due to the fact that the left in those days openly championed different forms of socialism and even Soviet-style communism, till Nazi toughies shut all that down and made only one party legit. But the problem was more than just one of ideological leanings.
The German Left also supported all sorts of social and artistic experimentation, wilder and wilder innovations as the ‘20s wore on. Including in the sexual realm. And today? On the whole I think we’ve gone far beyond that “Cabaret” era with our own ever more radical brands of innovation. I don’t have to rhyme ‘em all off; they’ll come easily to your mind as well, and some of you will hold your noses and say, ick! While others will tell you that all such changes are automatically good ones, and anyone opposing them is a bad person! Yes, a hidebound, narrow-minded, reactionary fink!
To sum up: it increasingly feels that the sole kind of regime that can promote unification in this badly riven America is no longer a shaky democracy at all; but unfortunately, VERY unfortunately, an authoritarian regime of some sort. And that’s what makes this bitter divisiveness we see all around us so dangerous.
Can people learn from history re this problem? They can, indeed (and might also examine the same kinds of divisions in pre-Mussolini Italy or in Spain before their Civil War); but few seem to do that. At the least, gaining historical perspective on all this (thinking especially of the ghastly Nazi-type alternative to democracy) might be a first step toward repairing this rip in our political and societal fabric that seems to be widening by the day!
