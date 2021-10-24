You know what made TV programs of a more golden age? Besides tasteful overseers (the Spellings et al.), actors and actresses with real substance.
When it comes to Stefanie Powers of the five-year hit “Hart to Hart,” I found her then (Aug. ’79-May ’84), and in reruns, delightfully phony; but a more substantial and elegant phony than you now get in today’s ephemeral contemporaries. On that program, she seemed an inveterate good sport, and physical about her comedy, and of course an authentic beauty, too.
In other words, I found her a paradox: a real person who wasn’t quite a real person, a talent who was both bold and vulnerable, and definitely romantic. She seemed perplexed yet confident, subservient yet independent, and somehow, totally right for that show.
With much influence from her strong Polish-Catholic mom, who’d moved to LA with Hollywood ambitions, and always encouraged her daughter to take chances there and keep growing. Even on “Hart to Hart,” Powers seems to follow Robert Wagner in a manner that resembles “tumbleweeding,” i.e., moving ever forward.
In real life Ms. Powers also “tumbleweeded” into numerous situations, traveling to rough and not so rough places around the world and meeting many fascinating humans. She also read omniverously, appreciated art of different varieties, and could hold her own in a half-dozen languages, including Polish!
Always searching? In a way, and that mostly derived, I’d say, from the early exit of her Jewish dad, whom she credits only for his looks, and contribution to her own.
Yes, always searching, always conquering, never quite there seems this Stefanie both on that iconic show, and in life, too. But her fine memoir of 2010 compels most on her affinity and love for one of Hollywood’s most interesting leading men, William Holden.
True, she was initially warned off such an involvement, given that Holden was a known alcoholic. But also a fascinating, caring, strong person, one who really knew the planet (particularly continents like Asia and Africa). Despite macho looks he was a keen appreciator of exotic often threatened peoples, and their art, which he obsessively collected. Sure, he’d hunted big game in Africa, but then moved big time to animal protection, helping preserve fragile species from poachers turning zebras into rugs or elephants and their tusks into knick-knacks.
To say Holden was a challenge for Powers would be an understatement! But the relationship mostly worked, and she followed him in an intrepid way on rickety aircraft over and into wilderness of many varieties. And for a number of years mainly got him off the booze, too.
When he fully regained that proclivity, locking himself away, as was his wont, to indulge, he finally tripped, banged his head and in his solitude bled to death (1981). And Powers was devastated.
Her “Hart to Hart” co-star, the suave Mr. Wagner? Powers tells us she loved him but wasn’t “in love” with him. She does praise his sensitive spouse, Natalie Wood, along with other Hollywood femmes fatales, notably Ava Gardner and Liz, both of whom she knew.
But she offers us nothing substantial about Wood’s unfortunate demise a matter of weeks after Holden’s. I suppose she doesn’t have to.
Again, the part of this memoir that “cooks” most is its extended swath on Powers’ love for and friendship with Holden, himself a large Hollywood talent in films made during a grand, earlier era. And of course older...
How did it start? At a party, then a chance LA bookshop encounter (both in the African section); and thence to a romance in an old Hong Kong Holden knew well. Some five years of relative bliss ensued, as Powers saw his South Pacific up close, particularly vulnerable Papua New Guinea and environs; then his Kenya and other parts of Africa. And China, only recently opened up in the late ‘70s, and terrifying. She learned the world, and agrees that today’s thespians in Hollywood are often cookie-cutter types lacking depth or durability. She doesn’t brag, but the contrast remains palpable.
After Bill’s death Powers fought to get donations for his animal protection work via the William Holden Wildlife Foundation. And again, all that (and him) constitutes the book’s apex, and tour de force.
So hats off to this paradoxical actress, one who was far more than just that. The trick? Be an authentic human, too.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
