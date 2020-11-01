Golf majors even in November (the Masters no less)? And sans crowds? Most would once have found such things beyond belief, but of course this darned Covid has shattered our norms, including in pro golf.
But there are still constants in this sport that remain intact. The most central one being: golf (especially for us amateurs) is a kind of litmus test, a reliable mirror for one’s character and its foibles!
Leaving the pros and their new schedules aside, let’s focus on “civilians” who play this frustrating game supposedly for fun. Frustrating? That may be understating...
For golf demands virtues like patience (gobs of it), and an ability to do things the right way. Try to elude all that and you do so at your peril.
Examples? Let’s say you take a practice swing before your next shot. And you snag a clod of earth or maybe whip the club too high. But eschewing another dress rehearsal, you simply hit away, and too often the result makes you boil. (With anger being a frequently seen character manifestation on the links!) The rule being: one practice swing suffices, as long as it’s what you want to replicate when you hit the ball. If it isn’t, you need another.
Then there’s a thing called putting. Ever rushed at that significant part of the game? Never a good idea. Sometimes people on the green (me included) get apologetic, due to a foursome racing up from behind on motorized carts. So what the heck, let’s just putt quickly, and without real preparation. Showing why being needlessly apologetic is another significant character flaw. As in the rest of one’s life, you need to value yourself enough here. On all putts you need to assess hidden breaks, weight (downhill or uphill?), and so forth. And this goes even for measly two-footers, and maybe especially for those! Rush these picayune things, and you can still miss, then loathe yourself (self-hatred another trait that often comes alive on courses), as your score suffers and you stomp to the next tee.
Then there’s aggression allied to grandiosity, i.e., wanting to be Mr. Big Shot, a second Tiger out there. Seen when players smash tee shots almost to smithereens, obviously trying to reach the next county. Many young, muscly guys fall into that trap. Not only do their drives rarely go as far as hoped, they frequently veer off line and into deadly rough or forest, more often than had they simply swung with a more measured tempo.
Then there’s the matter of being overly touchy. Sensitivity can be a fine part of a person’s make-up, but at the same time, a negative one, too. Let’s say you muff an easy shot, and suddenly that sensitivity kicks in and you’re rattled on the next hole as well. Or else people playing slowly in front of you start affecting your attitude and game. Or those in your own group bother you in other ways that wouldn’t affect less fine-grained golfers.
Stubbornness? That’s another two-edged sword, a plus when it’s beside you in a war situation, but not so much in this test called golf. For instance, a stubborn person may tell him/herself: “I’m gonna try and get there with an 8-iron instead of a 6 or 7. Theoretically not enough to carry that pond in front of the hole, but I’m tough enough to make it so!” The sickening plop that too often results from this wrong choice of club again reveals a ubiquitous character flaw.
Another found on the links: insecurity and fear of looking stupid. We golfers have all seen finicky beginners who take 19 practice swings, and don’t do any better, in fact worse, than had they taken one or two, then hit away.
The same thing even shows in equipment choices. Some of these neophytes have to have top-of-the line clubs, a gorgeous bag, the absolute right clothes, you name it. Another schlepper with none of the above may paradoxically make the game look easier and more fun.
Not to mention (in this character league), such card games as gin or poker. And then there’s stock market investing! Obviously subjects for another day…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.