It seems like many self-important, “clever” types in New York or D. C. sometimes take amazingly expeditious breakthroughs for granted. As if they simply plopped down from the sky like lake effect snow.
Many repetitively snickered and carped at Operation Warp Speed. An aggressive media corps kept riddling Pres. Trump with mean-spirited quibbles and questions at his press conferences. Which often factored down to the following: when will we get a vaccine? Do you really mean it when you say … late fall, 2020? Or early winter? We know better...
Only they didn’t. So even now the one name too many on one side of the ledger airbrush entirely out of this vaccine story, this ultra-prompt miracle, is … former President Trump. They’re too enamored with their own insights to credit a mere business type, for whom some 70,000,000 yahoos inexplicably voted a second time around.
But it was indeed that business verve, that work ethic, that organization skill, that innovative sense, that way of gathering cash, all previously seen in his building and refurbishing career, that played at least a role in this medical-technological triumph. Obviously Trump didn’t do it alone, far from it: but his bold, determined leadership certainly helped make the unusual usual, the unheard-of heard of, and to the benefit of many in the U.S., and around the world. There needed to be a supreme commander of this “Overlord” of sorts, and inconvenient as it may sound to some, he was it.
The foil for all this unceasing work Trump put in, drawing from experts and talents in a variety of fields? Easy to supply the name: glad-handing, supine, political Joe, who can now swoop in to take at least some credit, little or any of which is coming to him.
The whole thing’s sad in its way, and will probably make a fine book topic, too. Because quite often over the span of history such Johnny-come-lately rip-offs have occurred. For instance, the sewing machine’s key inventor, Elias Howe, long got scant credit (and dough) for this great innovation, making cheap, mass-produced clothing a possibility. More remembered is a subsequent figure who cashed in, a man named Singer (no relation).
What a funny world this is. When Trump lauded the determined efforts of those in his entourage (and Rolodex), many just discounted his verbiage as exaggerated and bombastic; when, in fact, he was basically on the money. He promised something very difficult, even gargantuan, encouraging drug companies and others to work together, which was crucial, and getting the military on board, too. Yes, he enjoined people to work like ants round the clock, as he himself did; and his promises became reality, despite horrid impediments flung at him (think of the drawn-out Mueller investigation, the first impeachment process, etc.).
Gosh, human nature is flawed! Many look at exteriors (such as Trump’s) and not the whole package. They don’t realize that good things may come from relatively unlikely places – and people. The snooty would never associate with such an unusual political figure as the Donald or really, with most blue-collar types in Ohio or Wisconsin who pledged loyalty to him. But as true hypocrites, they’re perfectly fine with taking such quickly-produced vaccines.
Can’t we have at least some ecumenicism in this riven nation? Can’t anything Trump did be considered at least something of a plus?
Or was he just interested in burnishing his presidential “legacy?” The ironizers would claim that as well, but I don’t think it’s correct. I’d simply argue that Trump has this habit (see among others, Sarah Sanders’ memoir of working with him) of doing things at ... well, warp speed, and giving it his all now, while demanding the same of his associates.
In sum, let’s give the now besmirched 45th president some belated credit on both sides of the aisle for helping create a fine team (and team work) to aid labs and pharma concerns in getting these vaccines going so rapidly, and partly by reducing government red tape. Of course we saw the polar opposite, when self-righteous House members – staying true to form -- issued end of 2020 subpoenas, accusing two of those hard-working Trump team members of political meddling vis-à-vis the CDC. Not to mention the second impeachment folly! (Wrought by power-hungry ingrates?)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
