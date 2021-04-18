Gilding the lily is a phrase worth understanding. Because it accounts for behaviors that sometimes have positive aspects, but often negative ones, too.
I know some of you already grasp the meaning of this old saw, but for those who don’t, here goes. You take a lily in nature and it looks nice, right? But then you suddenly think you’ll improve on it, so you slop a bunch of gold paint all over the plant. That’s gilding the lily. Where doing too much, instead of leaving well enough alone, absolutely ruins the effect.
Speaking of and to the younger among us, here’s an example of gilding the lily ones sees in our society. Especially pre-Covid, going to university, then prolonging one’s studies in academe was a choice made by millions.
When, however, a young person decides to embark on something like a fourth or fifth M.A., one can often see the phenomenon of “gilding the lily” at work. Subconsciously, it seems, many such persons feel unsure that just by themselves they’re OK; and deep down, that frequently means being OK with parents. So maybe that fifth (and generally unnecessary) grad degree will do the trick and impress? It’s like someone with an already loaded Christmas tree adding more ornaments that go too much above and beyond.
And many of us of all ages do it, and have at various points in life. And it’s not often a form of kindness to oneself, but instead, manifestation of a certain insecurity. The inner admonition being: Maybe if I add more, do more, I’ll be worthy.
That’s often the case, too, in personal adornments these days, or so it seems. Where something simpler would perhaps have been better than, say, 10 more new tattoos or nose rings – akin to all those M.A.’s – added on to earlier ones.
The psychological problem of OCD is also a form of gilding the lily. When it comes to that widespread syndrome, it’s again simply a case of doing too much that really isn’t necessary, and in fact, painfully time-consuming, and quite useless.
Ditto for a close cousin to OCD, what psychiatrists call magical thinking. By this they mean certain rituals we repeat in order somehow to ward off potential harm.
It may be axiomatic, but inveterate gilding of the lily generally does go back to one or both parents, who were never quite satisfied and always demanded more of their offspring. Or who were maybe also, or additionally, too indifferent. Even if they’re gone, that inner voice – really their voice(s) – still dins inside: do more, do more, do more. Like a dog chasing the mechanical animal at the track, you may never get there; and yet you’ve got to keep being tough on yourself, dissatisfied with who you are, etc.
Now I want to bring in the example of restaurants, such a glory of Western NY before the pandemic and lockdowns did their ghastly work. At this eatery or that one you take a time-honored recipe that customers keep on savoring. And some new cook decides on an improvement, adding in mucho garlic and other spices or ingredients. And again, ruining in the process what was originally fine the way it was.
OK: I’ve so far dwelt on negatives here. But the positives of gilding the lily often relate to extraordinary achievements we admire, emanating from people who are sometimes hard on themselves, too, yet end up making many happier.
I’ve admired quite a bunch in that regard. Including the swing musician extraordinaire, Artie Shaw, an obsessive gent at his craft. Including, too, the unique baseball great, Pete Rose, who also worked harder than most anyone in diamond history to do what he did, before subsequent besmirchment via gambling on games as a manager. Plus many others too numerous to list here.
And for whom giving more and more is, or was, a constant MO. So there you are: gilding the lily from both a negative and positive viewpoint. I guess it all basically goes back to upbringing, and as one person told me, you carry that specific baggage with you (pro and con) your entire life. So I don’t think this syndrome will go away any time soon.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
