OK, I’ve made analogies to the Soviet system before; but remember, too, how even moderately informed types once scoffed at euphemisms like “The German Democratic Republic” of the Cold War era? Which of course was anything but. Till the end of the ‘80s that swath of Germany was a one-party dictatorship kept in place by Russian backing, and terrifying secret police (the Stasi). It was no more or less democratic than the People’s Republic of (North) Korea, etc.
Is America going the same route? Given how hugely today’s Democratic Party has strayed from what it was under Kennedy or even Bill Clinton? A moniker like “Democratic” now unfortunately helps launder, so to speak; but increasingly, not so differently from the way the mob once did. Ditto for terms like “progressive” or “liberal,” ever more drained of their former historic significance.
Especially when you have a Democratic Party that chose a president who barely campaigned and can hardly stay coherent. To make sure such things might occur again, they’re trying to “bake in” all the supposed temporary changes in balloting and vote-counting that seemed necessary due to the impact of Covid-19. Gone would be proper ID stipulations, checks on vote counters, and much else.
They also want to “bake in” a more than porous Southern border to garner future voters among a tsunami of illegals. And create new states in D.C. and Puerto Rico that would be reliable strongholds. Plus pack the Supreme Court, and onward and upward (or downward) it goes. All in the putative name of progressivism, but tending more and more to the kind of “democracy” one finds in a single-party state.
To the point where even a Democrat squirrel will be able to win some future presidency? And a pack of coyotes take needed Congressional seats? Sorry for being frivolous here, because this subject is anything but a joke.
What of the analogy to Stasi spooks always on the watch, or secret police in other such “democratic” dictatorships? Well pre-Biden, there was a thing called (for lack of a better term) “the deep state,” and it really did exist.
We could go on and on re the skulduggery of Comey, McCabe, and the rest, mainly unpunished; along with an IRS that was weaponized against one side of the spectrum in Obama’s time, and may unfortunately be mobilized in that way again.
Another part of the problem, also present in ersatz “democracies” found in various parts of the world: a supine populace that mainly accepts in silence, given that opposition incurs too much opprobrium and potentially, far worse.
I’d wager that a good 30-50% of adult Americans don’t listen much or at all to Biden, not to mention Nancy Pelosi and her coterie. So the latter are basically preaching to the choir, to one side of the aisle alone.
But even on that flank, many “progressives” living in, say, Rhode Island or Oregon are simply dialed in on all this. They see the power firmly in place, and the fact that it can only increase in the future; and so for many even amongst true party supporters, why bother to tune in bumbling Biden, earnest Nancy, and the rest? Better to go out for a walk or bike ride.
Also chillingly akin to the German Democratic Republic and other Soviet satellite dictatorships are the various contingents (think today’s public sector unions, etc.), who benefit from “progressive” politicos extending tentacles anywhere and everywhere; and again, tending toward autocracy. Just as there used to be Communist Party members (a small minority) who got all the goodies back when, due to who they knew and power bases they possessed.
While for the rest of the populace? Think what’s on our own horizon there. Higher gas prices already, more and more probable inflation, businesses going under from across-the-board wage and tax increases, the debt load increasing to astronomical numbers that will cripple future generations; and the list of such large problems could be greatly extended.
But never mind: as long as the power brokers win out, why should they care? Mr. Schiff as Trotsky, AOC as Bulganin, and so forth? Of course they don’t look the part, because they dress in fine garb and speak in a way that truly sounds concerned and, well, “democratic.”
Except it growingly ain’t ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.