It’s going to be a big change, i.e., from the U.K.’s Elizabeth II to Charles III, though not as big as when monarchs wielded great power on the order of Russia’s Peter the Great or Austria’s Maria Theresa. Nonetheless there will be a sharp contrast here, indeed.
Queen Elizabeth was the last of a truly royal type in her country, an upper-crust Brit who radiated real class, but not in a snobby manner. Peter Schrag wrote a book in the ‘70s called “The Decline of the WASP,” thinking only of the U.S.; but there has been decline in the U.K. as well, due in part to the great impact of American mores over there. Think just for openers of Charles’ divorce and the way he’s aped a number of our causes and ideals.
Charles is obviously taking the reins at an advanced age, whereas his mother was nurtured as a queen from early on, and was well supported in what she became monarchially by her husband, who also seemed fully regal. Whereas their son never quite has.
There was but a sole prior Elizabeth before the one who recently passed; but despite I’s greatness and popularity in the era of the Armada, II was never overshadowed, and seemed absolutely right for her station in life, and for a huge swath of time, right up there in that regard with another popular queen, Victoria.
Meanwhile, there have been two previous Charles in Great Britain, and the present one seems in a certain lineage here, but NOT due to grandeur. Charles I had a stubborn quality that landed him into big trouble with the Puritans, or at least those who didn’t run away in disgust to America; for his high Anglicanism (too much pomp, reliance on bishops and a certain kind of prayer book, etc.) seemed almost like taboo Catholicism for these rigid, disgruntled opponents.
An English Civil War ensued, a horrid one, and Charles paid with his life, giving way to the toughest of Puritans, Oliver Cromwell. But after that figure died, many in England were glad to have a real good-time Charlie back, in the form of Charles II, returning from France to anchor a more relaxed “Restoration.” He, too, was anything but a great king, but at least somewhat right for the mood in England after all the turbulence that had led to his father’s demise and Cromwell’s “moral” dictatorship.
So now we have a Charles III and we’ll all have to get used to both that name and fact. We’ll need to habituate ourselves to someone who hasn’t been completely monarchial and never will be. Partly due to his own lifelong reluctance (honoring hidebound traditions and constraints decidedly in the breach). and then look at his son and daughter-in-law across the pond who want to be anything but royal!
I just don’t see this Charles as completely at home in the “trade,” not the way his grandfather was, not the way his mom and yes, his dad seemed to be. A debate about the institution’s worth may really intensify in the U.K., as Charles tries to help the environment and so forth, yet not put his heart completely into kingship.
Simply put, he’s been overshadowed in life, and you may say: what’s so unexpected about that? Look at the British wuss Edward II who followed a strong Edward I during the Middle Ages, when the 100 Years War was raging. Look at Catherine the Great’s wan offspring in Russia. Many such historical examples can be easily found.
Because when we’re talking monarchy, we’re talking families, and families regularly bring forth different types, always have, always will. Nothing (as they say) stays the same there, so we’ll have to get used to this big change which somehow never seemed like it would happen! Elizabeth II would just keep going ad infinitum, right? That’s the way it felt even a few months ago! How short-sighted I and many others can be. Because nothing DOES stay the same, and boy, do we now see that with the passage from this woman who was every inch a queen to a son who is a nice person, but will never be fully regal.
