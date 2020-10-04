Computers have many positive aspects, no question; but what I don’t like (and some might agree) is how they kind of rule lives. There are numerous points to cite in that regard, and many know far more here than I do about, say, the hacking menace, along with much else.
Showing (as often seen in history) that out of technological good can also come bad. Which is certainly true in the case of this important, much-ramified invention that’s become central to almost all lives everywhere.
Here’s another downside I think of when watching TV (another invention with pluses and minuses, especially once addictive remotes became standard). And this concerns all those zippy, strobe-like, computerized sidebars and such, so that even when you mute commercials you still see ‘em flipping away at you (enjoining you to buy, buy, buy).
Making these computerized ads somewhat irritating? Certainly to yours truly. Yes, I mute a lot of them and sometimes even cover my eyes so as not to absorb those constantly oscillating messages, which mar the news as well. (Since when are Maryalice Demler or Don Postles not enough on their own?)
Why do the “suits” think all this computerized mind manipulation so crucial? Didn’t the old, often enjoyable commercials of a more classic era sell Chevrolets, 20 Mule Team Borax, Gillette blades, etc., and pleasingly? Heck, you actually looked forward to them – the jingles, the stars featured (like Yogi or Rosemary DeCamp), and so forth.
Moving from today’s TV that’s been so marked by computerization, there’s also a little (or not so little!) thing called the internet, a big enough subject for another column or even a few dozen books! So seductively easy that even young kids can while away hours and hours surfing there. And learning? Sure one can learn a lot from this technological miracle, and more readily and painlessly than via trips to the library to look up old Encyclopedia Americana entries.
But you also imbibe lots of ephemeral material you didn’t even know you were looking for in the first place. You get sidetracked plenty, and non-nutritively, in too many cases.
And yes, there’s always the possibility of getting hacked, leading to terrible credit card problems and the rest, fueled in part by the facility of being a shopoholic at the click of a mouse. Not to mention the lure of online gambling and other vices that were once more circumscribed and/or regionalized in America. Your puritan resistance certainly gets tested plenty by this sink-hole full of stuff called ... the internet. One has to have a lot more fortitude than most of us adults possess, and worse again is the effect on ...the kids!
Before novel coronavirus hit, many were already spending too much addictive time on iPads and such (versus going outside to play or check out the beautiful surroundings). And from last March or so they’ve obviously been stuck even more in this insular, eye-straining universe, due to the pandemic, and will remain that way when some states don’t open schools and actual classes this fall.
Is that enough for openers? I realize that many could amplify this column by their own lights, and far more adeptly than I can. But I thought I’d just take a little gander at this “computer rules” problem that in too many ways is hurting society, and particularly our human future, the young.
By the way, besides constant hack and data-stealing possibilities, there is a more recent problem (with ever more to come): those “deepfake” programs that can easily alter faces and words, and drag anybody and everybody through a kind of sewer! Wrecking reputations, scarring families, distorting à gogo…
Makes you wonder sometimes why we even needed computers in the first place! More generously, many technical innovations again have real pluses (I myself confess to preferring a word processor to the old typewriter and white-out liquid); but unforeseen minuses, too. Think, for instance, of omnipresent central air, aiding in the observable fact that in summer cooled-off kids don’t flock to baseball fields or even climb trees nearly as much as they used to do.
One thing sure: for now the computer rules! (Till some tech crash, maybe emanating from a place like Mali or Tibet? Stay tuned, that is, if you can stand the “zippiness” ...)
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
