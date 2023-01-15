The words “terror” or “terrorism” have unfortunately become hackneyed, but still seem apt when describing Russia’s comportment in the horrendous war that’s been making neighboring Ukraine into a pile of rubble. Because having found actual battles tough to negotiate, Russia has done the same abominable things there as other terror groups do.
And that means indiscriminately targeting civilians of all ages. With this M.O. front and center, Russian forces have unleashed powerful bombs, missiles, or drones on apartment buildings, train stations, theaters, hospitals, electric grids; and besides murdering innocent Ukrainians in droves, they’ve wrecked abodes, infrastructure, agriculture, and even entire cities in the process.
There is, in fact, scant difference here from the Hezbollah or Hamas playbooks, which Israel has had to defend against in a series of mini-wars, but mainly, according to Hoyle. In fact, this small state has done its best in such conflicts not to kill Arab civilians in Gaza or over the Lebanese border, and to hit only military targets (not always easy when sophisticated arms are piled up even in mosques). Meanwhile, the foe acts completely differently and amorally.
Such terror organizations have always tried to capture or kill as many Israelis as they can. They are no more or less sadistic in this regard than Putin’s forces.
I know such an analogy sounds odd, and several years ago (despite prior Russian absorption of Georgia and the Crimea) would have seemed inappropriate. Because back then Putin’s Russia was still part of the comity of nations. From such an entity you didn’t wince at importing oil or other vital commodities. Now of course any country with a collective conscience finds it hard to pay the Russians for anything. So that Putin can then buy or make more sophisticated weapons to kill off even more Ukrainian civilians? And turn that entire country into an ever more pervasive wasteland?
When the dust somewhat clears, I hope we don’t forget all of these Russian war crimes. I know of course that memories are short. People in the West are super-distracted by their internet toy, their Netflix, their eating, drinking and stimulant possibilities, their sports events, and so forth.
I know all that, yet I still hope that this terrible Ukraine tragedy has taught us something, and that Russia cannot soon climb back to being an equal of other civilized countries; and that it continues paying a big price for what suffering it’s terroristically wreaked.
And which I can’t feel sufficiently, and maybe many of you don’t feel that well, either; but which has caused so much needless pain, and has little to do with real war, whatever that is. Of course I also know the old adage that “all’s fair...,” or that “war is hell,” along with others of that ilk.
And yet, we must have learned something positive from all the horrors inflicted on so many innocents by the Nazis, Soviets and other such bully groups. And by suicide bombers and the rest. We can and should play the ethical card in the present crisis, despite all the moral high ground we’ve recently lost.
Meaning? Well, for instance, that the Biden administration also allows thousands of potential terrorists almost free access to the U.S. by virtue of a risibly porous southern border. Meaning, too, that it doesn’t seem to care overly about Palestinian leaders still rewarding terrorists over there for killing Israelis.
Which segues us back to where we started. That again, terror or terrorism have become almost jejune-sounding words, but really do apply to the horrors Russia has been inflicting on Ukraine. And to what Israel’s also endured for a long time, and dealt with so adeptly that it’s still an eminently worthy, attractive country to visit.
Biden of course has had little to say from the time of his inauguration re this continuing threat of terrorism, reserving most of his ire for “bad” Republicans. But one day the fire next time (to cite James Baldwin) may be here, too. No one wants it, but then both Ukraine and Israel may legitimately (and bitterly) say: I told you so!
