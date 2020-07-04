Many explain away the activities of “poor little looters” who recently profited from an individual tragedy to act in abominable ways. This “explaining away,” this easy exoneration is misplaced, but we’ve heard lots of it. Don’t people have any perspective here? In most cases apparently not. They don’t seem to realize how dangerous playing at revolution can become, how the fire next time (to cite James Baldwin) may become inextinguishable.
Throughout history revolutionary activity often began with the comfy classes retailing educated, idealistic reasons for drastic change, then excusing mayhem and thuggery so that such changes might supposedly usher in a better day. But then things could move rapidly out of control, bypassing (and trampling) elitists who were there at the creation.
We recently encountered all this with a brigade of coddling commentators talking about anguish and pain and the rest that stemmed from an undoubtedly horrid atrocity in Minneapolis. We saw candidate Biden getting lachrymose with his airy generalities, and hypocrites like Soros funding this or that radical group with his plentiful dough; and then? We witnessed (many from afar and via TV) the wanton happiness of those busting windows, starting fires, stabbing even black cops, or taking big-screen TVs and other items from stores already on thin ice due to retail trends, then the Covid-19 lockdown. Paying scant attention to “social distancing,” these luminaries kicked the country when it was down, and with sadistic glee often scribbled on their faces. For people supposedly in mourning many didn’t look it.
There was too little in this anarchic activity about laudable, useful outcomes. And too much plain thievery and destruction, showing how threadbare progressive shibboleths have become. And yet these clichés keep getting trotted out as justification for downright dangerous behavior.
From the beginning of the Covid crisis I’d been worried that some terrorist group would exploit suddenly inviting American weakness. But I didn’t see these homegrown rioters coming on so strongly, and pervasively. Perhaps I should have. For there’s an undistinguished recent history of putting up with, tolerating and justifying such periodic bursts of barbarism, instead of supporting measures to tamp it down. We could cite Detroit’s riots of the ‘60s, the post-Rodney King upheaval in LA of the ‘90s, and nearer to us, “Occupy” shenanigans and the ruin of Ferguson, Missouri.
In addition to the great costliness of all this, the problem with riots is that they don’t always peter out, but again, may devolve into outright revolutions. And revolutions, genuine ones, inexorably proceed from moderate positions to extremes, bringing on far worse than what was replaced. In a great 1968 song the Beatles called those who play at such activity silly. And in France of that year this is exactly what was happening. Their so-called “May events” had none of the gravity of, say, the gallant, if doomed Czech revolt against the Soviets, occurring at the same time.
Returning to the main issue here: Most criminal to me weren’t the looters, arsonists, and property-destroyers hitting all parts of the country in the sad spring of 2020. Worse were (and are) the highly-“educated” justifiers, who often know about past revolutions, yet apparently learned little from that knowledge. A more experienced gent named Napoleon realized what such upheavals could bring. He once put the matter simply: “When it comes to revolution people forget everything.” I.e., they don’t learn from past ones, and all the violence and pain they usher in, sometimes lasting many years (Communist Russia and China being prime examples).
It’s really time for us to learn more in this general department. Because if we keep supporting wan, ambivalent responses to this sort of heinous activity (or playbook), things may one day devolve rapidly into full-blown revolution. And as developments move farther and farther toward the nationally horrible, the results will be simply awful for most everybody, no matter their race or ethnicity. That’s what a study of past upheavals (excepting America’s legitimate split from Britain) tells you, or should.
So to repeat: anyone who excuses “poor little looters” – in such angst over victims of police brutality that they just had to plunder and/or torch neighborhood businesses – is more criminal than the criminals. And hypocritical, too, because blessedly removed and for now, protected.
For now ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
