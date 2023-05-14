Focusing particularly on siblings in this piece: are they inevitably one’s “near and dear?” Near yes, at least in early life; but dear? Not always.
Re the problem of siblings and how they interact, the first and most significant, if hackneyed point to make is: one size emphatically does NOT fit all in such a realm. How one relates to siblings, and the effects of that relationship, vary greatly.
Depending first and foremost on how one was raised, and whom parents seemed to favor, or “disfavor.” That to me is crucial in how inter-sibling relationships develop over time, including during adulthood. Parents who try their best not to favor, and who seem credible in that effort, start siblings off right in what become their own relationships.
Especially if those parents had the common sense to see and distinguish, carefully so, the fundamental differences in each child. I.e., recognizing early on if one is truly musical, another more athletic, or school-oriented, or handy at fixing things, etc.
In terms of character they need to see which child is more sensitive and not berate him/her for being that way; and which is more ruggedly self-sufficient, and not try to change that fundamental trait, either. They can’t lambaste one offspring for not being more of this or that, while other siblings seem to have a more preferred personality.
Parents who don’t recognize and honor these differences, or who deride one child or another for not doing what they deem appropriate in life (“I didn’t get to college, so you’d better!”) take a good deal of blame for sibling rivalries, some of which can persist a lifetime and embitter lives in the process.
Of course all this stems in good part from how those parents were themselves raised. In other words the etiology of sibling rivalry goes back, and in some cases, way back!
And it’s not easy for even the most sophisticated shrinks, social workers, or ministers of the cloth to promote healthy, enduring changes in those parents, which again, would play a role in reducing the problem of inter-sibling friction, facilitating instead, true authenticity and self-definition in each child.
Within that problem, or series of them, comes something even more basic, called love. Love is really all there is? The only thing the world needs now? Maybe not (despite the views of Bacharach/David and the Beatles on the subject); but it’s darned central in creating a healthy environment for siblings. When one parent, particularly the opposite sex one of this or that child, doesn’t deep down love and value that kid, then we’ve got a problem, a biggie, whence the whole sibling issue and the quality of those relationships follow.
If instead of just loving, this parent tries to inflict, and sometimes with a heavy hand, a certain desired set of achievements in that offspring, or a different personality type, that will again bring on mucho resentment. Especially when brothers or sisters seem more loved, and with the performance or perfectionist demands less onerous in their cases.
All this can engender large dollops of envy, repetitive episodes of “acting out,” etc. Or so it feels…
I know, I know: this is perhaps not the most pressing of current subjects! It may sound downright trivial compared to, say, the February earthquake, trapping thousands and thousands for several days on end in Turkey and Syria, when it didn’t kill outright, as it did so many. Or compared to what’s been going on for over a year in poor, decimated Ukraine.
And yet these issues do matter in how lives are lived and in how they play out. They have something to do with what happens later on occupationally, and in intimate relationships, too.
Best perhaps to let a more seasoned pro than this amateur continue the discussion here. Or allow simply honest people who’ve experienced such conflicts or have witnessed them to address these issues in a more sustained and felt fashion.
Consider this a beginning probe, a mere sketch. But maybe one of a certain utility on a significant topic? One hopes so …
