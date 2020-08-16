Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.