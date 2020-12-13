There are subjects on which so much has been written and agonized about by so many that it’s next to impossible to be original on them. And the Nov. 2020 election is one of them.
Obvious is a word that comes to mind re anything I might have the temerity to say on this recent presidential contest. Right from my first assertion, I can hear people retort: “I got you covered on that.” Or: “You’re preaching to the choir.” Or: “Stop telling me what I already know.” Or: “Can’t you be different from the herd?”
All that notwithstanding, and again, very cognizant that this sounds anything but original, to me what “stole” the 2020 presidential election was ... COVID. No question that the president got a bad hand dealt him, despite all he did to combat the pandemic, and just didn’t have enough trump cards (excuse the pun) to make it anything but a disaster, including for the election itself.
Without novel coronavirus, the economy would probably have kept going strong, in part due to Trump’s policies, business acumen, and laissez-faire views. More to the point here, without this horrid pandemic we would have had voting procedures in and before Nov. 2020 that were less chaotic, “diverse” (i.e., differing among states), and … susceptible to fraud.
Boy, did I open a can of worms (already much opened across the land) with that last point, right? Fraud? Not if you’ve listened only to the Left. According to many Democrats, and months before the election, such a thing was simply not possible. Anyone who said otherwise – and especially that all-weather Twitterer-in-Chief – was simply sowing fear in the nation for no good reason.
But I think you’d have to be completely deluded, unfair or plain uninterested to deny that some fraud did occur in this election, one like none other in American history. How much of course being the question.
Was there so little impacting Republicans that even without it Trump would still have lost? Was there more than a little? Was there scads and scads tipping the scales, and which couldn’t easily be ferreted out?
On all this anything like a comprehensive, definitive answer can’t be procured. I do think all could agree that the astronomical amount of mail-in-ballots, where COVID became a useable pretext, made this election unique. As did “social distancing” for poll watchers (often well over six feet), and so forth. Again, it’s my root feeling, and I think axiomatic, that without COVID we would have had a smoother, more expeditious, and probably, a fairer election.
Am I just grandstanding and trying to get attention by saying that COVID-19 “stole” the election? Maybe. Again, on this subject you really have to strain to make anything you say stand out from the flock, and it’s a large one, indeed!
Because of course millions and millions of Americans remain truly depressed by the way this electoral contest transpired and concluded. And of course millions on an opposite flank were cheering and dancing the weekend following Nov. 3, and remain happy as all get-out. Is there anyone without an opinion on this vote count process? Democrats basically feel it was all done right because they won. Many Republicans believe it wasn’t.
COVID... That abominable, lethal contagion may soon ebb in intensity, given incredibly prompt medical strides; but remember during the campaign when Pres. Trump kept calling it the China virus? And got chided and ridiculed for that? Well it was indeed a scourge from mainland China, probably emanating from one of those disgusting “live” markets there, or possibly, a biological weapons lab.
And it has wreaked untold havoc and suffering on the world in nations as far-flung as India and Peru. And if it didn’t “steal” the recent presidential election, it certainly had a great effect on it.
As many have said, it would have been better, far better, if the Chinese had worked quickly and openly to contain this awful virus, rather than let it spread to the entire planet, including the U.S. Who would have thunk four years ago that next time around, a pandemic would become the greatest problem for anything like a normal balloting and counting process in 2020? Even our finest psychics were found wanting there!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
