Seasoned baseball fans will recall how a “nothing team” in New York bypassed the storied Yanks in 1969, marching that year to an improbable NL pennant and World Series triumph. On all that I loved Art Shamsky’s co-written account, but now there’s another that’s just as compelling, Cleon Jones’ “Coming Home,” and which I highly recommend to those who like diamond history.
And who cheer for those who’ve overcome great odds, which pretty well all Black players who reached the bigs during the ’60s did. And that was certainly the case for Cleon.
He did have advantages that might not have been initially apparent. One was the fact that his Mobile, Alabama roots were sturdy ones in an area that produced a bevy of stars like Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, and Jones’ friend and future teammate, Tommy Agee.
Another was the firm faith he had and retained all his life, plus strong, fair teachers he admired; and above all, a Black “steel magnolia” granny who raised him, and very well, indeed. Sometimes less is more? You know it!
Jones became a regional football star, but opted for a career in baseball; and yet when the Mets wanted to sign him for 10 grand, he nervily decided to ask for more, given that his friend Agee had gotten six times that amount from the Cleveland organization. But Cleon’s grandma (“Mama Myrt”) stepped in boldly, enjoining him to thank this nice man who’d traveled down to the “Africatown” part of Mobile, swallow his pride, and sign! And so he did, and it turned out to be a fine move.
Because even via brief stints with the Mets, before shuffling back to minor league venues like Buffalo, Jones could learn. And learn he did! Preeminently from aged vets like Ken Boyer, Warren Spahn, and the like; but also from managers like the inimitable Casey Stengel, who had real baseball smarts hiding under the blather.
Cleon truly valued the good ones, but always stood his ground with the not so good, as he would all his life. Did he have to battle racism on the way up, particularly in southern towns? No question. But he navigated his way forward with aplomb, and finally became a regular on New York’s “second team,” but one that was ready to move forward with surprising panache.
Like everyone on the club, Cleon saw that the advent of a new manager in 1968, former Dodgers’ star Gil Hodges, would set a different tone for this hapless bunch. Jones appreciated Hodges’ rigorous fairness, the way he got the best from all players, treating them as equals; and the way he stressed fundamentals in every aspect of the game, while radiating a quiet optimism that began permeating the entire dugout.
All this came to surprising fruition in 1969, when Cleon himself became a big gun, but when the whole team played above its head in a miraculous season that fired up the great metropolis, and many well beyond it. Of course there were other stars on the team, preeminently young hurlers like Tom Seaver and Jerry Koosman, and Agee, too, who’d come to the Mets in a trade and became one of the game’s top center fielders that year. But Hodges kept putting in this or that lesser light, too, and got real contributions from all of them, keeping the Mets on the Cubs’ heels, till they finally won their division, then a playoff series against Aaron’s Braves; and finally, against steep odds, beat the Orioles in the Series, making the Big Apple go completely unhinged for its new champs and darlings.
Through it all Cleon remained Cleon. He kept valuing the good ones, including Hodges, who died so young, but also opposing the unfair. He kept valuing his roots, too, including via support for locating the scuttled “Clotilda” ship that had brought slaves to Africatown. He kept relying on his faith as well, and on a fine, supportive wife of well over 50 years.
He never quite made it to Aaron or McCovey status, but Jones’ accomplishments were still awe-inspiring. This is a book that all old Mets fans and young ones, too, will surely enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.