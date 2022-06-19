These days we have a proclivity for knocking down tall human trees, and by contrast, often preferring stunted-growth mediocrity. It’s a dangerous trait, amply seen during Winston Churchill’s long career, given the plentiful slings and arrows that politician endured. And in D. Trump’s, too (un-pc as it is to say)? More on that in a bit...
Sir Winston was always a forthright, outspoken type, but if the clichéd bull in a china shop, an often prescient and intelligent one, too. He made himself a lot of foes in Parliament, and was especially knocked for the Dardanelles-Gallipoli tragedy of WW I, which to have a low-odds chance, required Churchillian alacrity and a surprise element, and didn’t get enough of either.
He was also reviled for distrusting Bolshevik Communism from the get-go, and wanting British troops stuck in Russia after the war to snuff out that movement in its infancy. During the ‘20s and even much later, many British Leftists felt he remained too hard on Stalin, whose crimes (killing off millions of innocents) are now historically certain, vindicating Churchill’s judgment.
He also made himself a pest in the ‘30s trying to alert Western democracies to Hitler’s dictatorial, expansionistic menace in a renascent Germany. Even by wartime, and at the 11th hour, when Britain’s Chamberlain was turfed out, many “safe” governmental types preferred the wan appeaser Lord Halifax to Sir Winston as British P.M. Thankfully, the latter got the top prize and in the nick of time.
As is well known, Churchill rallied and inspired his besieged island nation against a marauding Nazi blitz of major proportions. He also galvanized the vital British navy which had previously lost spirit, and helped win the Battle of the Atlantic against dangerous German U-Boats via full support of “Ultra,” breaking Nazi codes and seeing their pitches in advance, so to speak (Houston baseball fans will appreciate the reference!).
After WW II Churchill adapted to a decolonized world, and in his last administration (post-1951) honored some Left-type policies, for instance, getting 300,000 homes built as promised, despite inevitable naysayers. As if all that weren’t enough, he was a superb writer of history books (cum autobiography) and made much money, especially for his famed multi-volume account of WW II and his own role in it.
Of course he had researchers behind him (as Trump had co-authors and editors for his own lucrative bestsellers over here). Political analogies, too?
Well the Donald’s own alacrity in giving federal aid and support to drug companies as they rapidly churned out vital anti-Covid vaccines rivaled that of Sir Winston faced with the Nazi onslaught. This was Pres. Trump’s most demanding “war situation,” and despite terrible distractions and opprobrium flung daily at him, he did well at it. As he did inspiring his armed forces, particularly in the Mideast, where they hurled back and mostly crushed horrendous ISIS, an effective foreign policy effort compared to those mounted in this sector by his Oval Office predecessor. At home Trump pushed tax cuts, less burdensome business regulations, and energy independence, resulting in manageable prices for gas, food, etc.
And now? An atmosphere of severely reduced expectations currently reigns in the land. Under Biden (our Halifax, only more supine), most everything has to cost more. Crime has to soar in many cities. Taiwan has to be a serious, imminent, and maybe undefended target of Communist Chinese aggression. Our southern border has to be an ultra-lethal, porous disaster. Iran has to enrich uranium with impunity. The Afghanistan war had to end in shameful fashion.
Those who like felling tall human timber, outlandish but can-do personalities with dash and even charisma, find it easy to validate the ultimate foil, boring, mediocre Biden, along with others like him. And now look at the pickle we’re in, worsening almost by the day.
Churchill ... and Trump? Even hinting at such an analogy will infuriate committed, foam-at-the-mouth anti-Tumpers, who even before his presidency loathed everything about the Donald. But remember again that Churchill himself also incurred a great deal of opposition and derision during his long political career. Yet the U.K. owes him a lot, maybe even its existence.
Does America owe this much-derided Trump something, too? We can only whisper an answer these days. Yes, one decidedly uttered sotto voce or in petto (look ‘em up!).
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
