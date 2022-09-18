I’ve provided comparative insights before on Churchill and Trump, and of course re Sir Winston, numerous pundits have seen fit to liken Volodymyr Zelensky’s gallantry in his besieged Ukraine as comparable with the Brit p.m.’s, countering the Nazis (real ones) during WW II; but Biden and Churchill? Can one put these two names cheek-by-jowl without provoking a certain derision?
I do get that! In other words am I going to say the obvious here: faced with existential problems a leader like Churchill was by many miles greater than ever Joe Biden could be? Agreed. I may indeed be arguing the evident here, the super-evident (to all, I suppose, but the Schiffs or Pelosis of our time).
But I’ve been reading carefully on Churchill’s comportment during the dark days of his early prime ministership in Britain (May 1940). Soon after taking the top position, he found a reeling French army and people, i.e., his principal ally, set to cave against the overwhelming force, organization, and ruthlessness of the invading German juggernaut.
What I’ve learned, and recently, is that Churchill didn’t just scream defiance from the outset. In fact, he didn’t think his country would automatically survive at all. He had to fend off those in his cabinet like the old appeaser, Chamberlain, and especially his Foreign Secretary, Lord Halifax, who wanted to give Germany (and Italy) whatever they wanted in order to get some peace. “Some” peace with the Nazi brutes meaning just that: nothing that would last or be written in stone, merely a step en route to a total dictatorial takeover of Great Britain and much of its empire, too.
Churchill certainly had to play ball with those on this pacifist flank. and he surely agonized about losing brave men in droves trying to help those stuck at Dunkerque on the French side of the Channel to make it out. He was anything but completely certain, yet he made some astonishing decisions that fateful late May of 1940.
One was to blare out the need for any and all small boats and their hasty dispatch to the French coast. Many skippers answered the call, and when the evacuation (“Operation Dynamo”) began amidst heavy Luftwaffe strafing, then continued, those teetering crafts proved vital, both for taking stranded Brit servicemen across the water, or simply out to larger ships, where they could elude Nazi pulverization from the air.
The low-odds operation ended as a smashing success, with almost 300,000 soldiers pried away to fight another day (the Battle of Britain being next on Hitler’s menu). Better yet, Churchill had inspired his country and many abroad, including in the U.S. It may sound axiomatic and obvious, but here was a leader in the full sense of the word.
Whereas our current president is anything but. Unlike Churchill he generally gives in to the loonier among his Leftist colleagues, not least in Congress. Unlike Churchill he cares little about making any hard decisions. For him it’s simpler and more convenient to wreck a vital oil and gas industry or to leave the southern border catastrophically open to anyone and everyone, among a litany one could recite of his “wuss” decisions and non-decisions, ones that make such a contrast to Churchill’s forthright style of leadership.
Yes, the latter inspired, including the gallant airmen who more than anyone saved the British Isles from destruction and grim servitude under a Nazi dictatorship. Sir Winston inspired virtually an entire people.
Biden? That gent couldn’t inspire a newt, let alone any sentient human unblitzed on some stimulant that beclouds all hints of rationality. This president’s not only among the weakest in American history, and one of the most meretricious and phony; but again, one of the least inspirational. and in periods of crisis people really do need to be positively inspired (think Lincoln, among others).
Of course we’re not in a crisis time comparable with Ukraine’s, but still, there is plenty of bad handwriting on our own walls. and this Biden seems ever less engaged, or even real.
Making himself more and more negligible but also deleterious, he’s unable to simulate even a jot of Churchillian moxie and conviction. More’s the pity ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.