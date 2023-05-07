How does one deal with today’s China? and not in the Age of Trump, but (for good or ill) in the era of Biden?
If strong and together, including militarily, you treat that colossus one way. If, however, you’re weak, so weak that your commander-in-chief (and spokespersons) smile away a huge Chinese balloon that somehow traverses the entire U.S., gathering who knows what intel, including from “secure” nuclear sites: well, you should take a different route? So it seems.
If you have a Pentagon, army, and really, a nation under such wan leadership, then you have to tread quite warily when it comes to Pres. Xi’s aggressive dictatorship. One historical analogy, among others, seems truly apt here.
It’s from the late 19th century, when Spain’s throne came vacant and a German Hohenzollern related to the Prussian monarch put forward his candidacy. But the French emphatically opposed a German reigning near their southern border. That antipathy made Prussia’s King William pull back and properly pressured, the candidate himself withdrew.
But these French were full of themselves, putatively a great power, and with a strong army, too. So in July 1870 they sent their ambassador across the Rhine, interrupting William’s vacation at a “bath town” in order to make him sign a paper – specifying that no Hohenzollern must EVER be put forward for Spain’s throne!
A miffed William sent a wire on this to his Berlin chancellor, Bismarck, and that wily gent leaked a shorter, more abrasive version to the press. It then became a “red rag to the Gallic bull,” making the French blunder into a disastrous Franco-Prussian War, toppling Napoleon III and leading to the loss of much of Alsace-Lorraine.
The Germans simply had better arms, a more organized army, and incomparable generals and tactics. The victory was so smashing that Catholic holdout states of Baden, etc. decided to join up in a new, unified, and “Prussianized” Germany, which became such a power that it could fight two prolonged conflicts called WW I and II, tragically affecting millions!
In other words (thinking of those headstrong French back in 1870) you’d better have the horses? and forthright leaders, and a military sector entirely prepped and ready? No question. But if you’re actually quite weak, better, it seems, not to rattle the cages of those who can easily wreak havoc.
Sure the Biden Administration wants to project an image of foreign policy strength and resolve; but in actuality, Beijing’s inner circle knows better. With the result that if China gets lectured and hectored too much, it might go well beyond the tragicomic balloon episode of Feb. ‘23.
Such as by a full-scale invasion of Taiwan? Where Chinese strategists would be thumbing noses at Joe and coterie and saying, in effect: hey, you did nothing for Hong Kong, you goofed with your withdrawal from Afghanistan and the lack of a “red line” for Vlad before his Ukraine invasion; and then came your response (or non-response) to that intelligence-gathering thing in the skies over America!
In other words: types like you better speak nice to people like US! We Chinese Communists have been making many of your clothes, etc. You also owe us a cool trillion or so. So be respectful and watch your steps!
Which certainly puts the Biden Administration in a kind of bind or quandary. If he’d stop snickering for a bit, even Joe himself would realize that when it comes to this dangerous Asian power he and minions now find themselves between the proverbial rock and hard place.
Be too obdurate with such a foe, as the French were in 1870 vis-à-vis the Germans, and you may bring on a disaster, especially in our day, for poor Taiwan. Be too obsequious and you may get, well, a temporary stay of execution. But anyone with a conscience here and around the world will find you pitiful and morally loathsome.
So: is somewhere in between perhaps the sole way to go? Maybe it is (with the accent firmly on “maybe”) ...
