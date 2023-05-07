Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.