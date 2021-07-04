For a while the State of Israel received a series of good hands, as card-players might put it. And each having somewhat to do with America.
One involved the ruinous, protracted civil war that weakened a rough neighbor, Syria, and in part, because Obama’s administration never honored its “red lines” there. Regarding that war theater, it was what America didn’t do rather than what it did that helped remove Syria as a danger to Israel, amidst its own tragic wreckage as a functioning nation.
Ditto for Iraq. There of course America got deeply involved in a conflict to stem potential terrorism and possible nuclear proliferation (from George W.’s first term). But Iraq had also been a big foe of Israel, and again, became a burned-out shell, especially compared to what it was under Saddam.
And then from early 2017 came the age of Trump, which also played a role in helping Israel avoid rocket attacks and other disorders. Because this president gave scant attention or approval to Hamas’ dictatorship in Gaza, and little either to the corrupt Palestinian Authority running enclaves in the West Bank.
Nor did he shower these entities with cash so often used to buy weaponry, in order to kill and maim Israelis. Or reward suicide bombers. No, these leaders knew he meant business and mostly desisted.
Meanwhile, Trump’s administration also helped craft accords between Israel and larger Arab powers that would once have been considered science fiction! And he stopped appeasing Iran. Instead, his advisors crippled that power with strong sanctions, and froze funds, so that this state sponsor of Mideast terror couldn’t easily supply Hamas et al. with missiles and other arms. All of which helped keep Israel at relative peace.
Trump also backed the Hebrew-speaking nation by moving America’s embassy to Jerusalem, allowing a full takeover of the Golan Heights above vulnerable kibbutzes, etc. And such forceful action also got respect from potential foes.
Even Palestinians living in Israel benefited, traveling to Arab capitals for commercial enterprises in ways that wouldn’t have occurred pre-Trump. But of course that president is now gone.
And after Jan. 20, things rapidly devolved. Biden’s administration quickly proffered Hamas and the PA over 200 million dollars. And that cash predictably did little for Arab civilians who truly needed it, particularly given the Covid onslaught over there. Instead it was mainly used to make terrorist mayhem – and war.
Biden’s plan to unfreeze a large amount of funds for Iran has also facilitated an increase in that nation’s arms shipments (sometimes bought from Russia or China), and sent to an all too willing and ruthless Hamas. Which promptly unleashed a barrage of rockets into Israel, many but not all parried by the remarkable Iron Dome system the Jewish State developed in concert with America.
Inevitably, Israel responded vigorously (its young pilots as brave as Britain’s in 1940). And all this despite much simplistic condemnation, including from “the Squad.” Roads in Gaza collapsing? What of rotten foundations beneath, due to a warren of Hamas’ arms tunnels (some 200 miles worth)? Civilians hit? Certainly, but Hamas also callously used them as human shields and never made shelters a priority.
People who don’t know Israel shouldn’t consider it impervious to such opprobrium it gathers in the face of serious threats. It’s far from superhuman, with the same kinds of weaknesses found in other democracies. I’d been there in the ‘80s and then in 2002 noticed a change, one that’s doubtless been intensified since. Israeli young of the early 21st century seemed more Americanized, and not in a completely healthy way. Dope? Almost non-existent back when, but much more “there” in the 2000s, or so it seemed.
To recapitulate: for a time, Israel got some good cards. But now? This small, vibrant, beautiful, and eminently “visitable” country has received ones it can ill afford.
I’ve left out the fact that on its northern frontier, Hezbollah, again backed by Iran, has rockets of its own aimed southward. And that a decline in Israel’s vital tourism industry during the pandemic hurt it as well.
In sum, bad odds have started mounting for this nation-miracle of sorts. And one can’t simply expect miracles to keep numinously going. I do hope Pres. Biden and advisors can “get” that re this important, but vulnerable Mideast ally.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
