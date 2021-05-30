I once wrote (but didn’t publish) a story modeled on the old Bolshevik Bukharin, who turned more moderate during Stalin’s horrid purge era of the ‘30s. He now wanted that leader’s persecution of millions to abate, but was himself doomed to a bad fate at the tyrant’s hands. In my story (“Two Weeks”) I had the lead Russian character travel to lovely Paris circa 1936 for an international socialist conference, during which he finds love, using accented French. But instead of remaining there and staying alive, he returns after two marvelous, but short weeks to grim Stalinist Russia, where he’s incarcerated, pressed into fake confessions, then executed, like millions of others.
Moving to recent times, we saw Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader who’s bravely defied Putin, nearly poisoned to death before convalescing in Germany, and then? He also returned to Russia! And incurred a prison sentence, where conditions are undoubtedly awful. And where he mounted a hunger strike of over three weeks to protest lack of medical care, becoming a self-described skeleton.
You may well wonder why Navalny ever went home. As perspective, take Soviet merchant mariners, who down to the ‘80s could have sought asylum in American ports like New Orleans; but generally didn’t. Just as my story’s Bukharin character could presumably have stayed in sweeter, safer Paris. And didn’t. No question that Navalny would have been welcomed by the Germans, and probably the Americans, too, as Solzhenitsyn once was (landing after horrid years in the Gulag and subsequent dissidence in rural Vermont).
Here’s the problem: those naval guys left family members back home. As potential hostages. So did my Bukharin character. And Navalny had a network of followers in Russia, too, plus vulnerable near and dear (his brother having also been imprisoned there); so that were he to live abroad and continue to speak out, they would surely suffer, and badly.
Even those who never left Putin’s Russia are putting much on the line when they mount any sort of opposition to the dictator. Many are getting rounded up as we speak. And we find the same existential dilemma for those in Beijing-oppressed Hong Kong, some of whom have also had enticing opportunities abroad. But again, with family and friends left home as potential prisoners, ones who may well pay ghastly prices.
Meanwhile, Biden’s administration, if it has any moral moxie, should try to get poor Navalny out of that prison and abroad, and if possible, with family members or acolytes whom Putin can easily “get,” too. I know that sounds like a tall order for this president! For Biden’s anything but a JFK, or even a Scoop Jackson of the ‘70s. He’s in hock to a far Left which doesn’t seem to care too deeply about such suffering around the world.
And yet Russian youth, some demonstrating for Navalny, some for their own version of anti-Putinism, along with similarly persecuted Hong Kongers, do admire America from afar. The U.S. has cards to play, as Sen. Jackson, etc. once did to get hundreds of thousands of Soviet Jews and other dissenters out of that totalitarian nation and empire.
But will America’s current Left at least recognize the intense difficulties and dilemmas for these far-off courageous stuck in repressive regimes? Or simply focus on putatively bad Republicans, Trumpistas, call ‘em what you will?
Time, it feels, to pass the dice and leave that particular table, at least intermittently. And to care about more than just waging civil war in the Washington “swamp.” You speak a lot about being global, right? Then be global! And that doesn’t only mean letting illegals galore stream in through a porous southern border so you can get more potential voters to your side. It doesn’t mean just enhancing your own power and bully pulpits.
But again, I’m doubtless being too optimistic here. Yet I do feel sorry for Navalny and many others like him, some again very young, who are now writhing in Russian “detention.” And ditto for those gallant Hong Kongers, many also at an early stage of life and having greater worries than how to get good Netflix or other such fare.
Somewhere in your hearts, oh Dems, find a little place for these far-off dissenters. (As a gent named Frank might have put it…)
