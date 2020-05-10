A noted Sam Johnson quote from the 18th century, and still relevant, declares: “How small, of all that human hearts endure, that part which laws or kings can cause or cure.” But while this phrase contains much truth, it’s one that doesn’t resonate with many contemporary Americans. Who somehow think politics and politicians can do a great deal for them, and in virtually all departments!
Most specifically, we’re talking here of a man named Trump; and if he can’t change the entire gamut, and be the right one to run a Nanny State, let’s elect someone (named Biden) who can, right? But in fact, there are many serious problems in today’s America that neither a Trump nor a Biden can eradicate, or even diminish.
You may be thinking of COVID-19, but that’s not the issue (despite its gravity) that I’d start with here. In fact, sober and timely political decisions based on available medical knowledge and needs can and did make a difference in that domain, positively affecting many American lives.
But there are a host of other troubles where the name and party of the president won’t make a difference at all. For openers, we might discuss the fabric of American culture, or what’s left of it. No politician has anything to do with the fact that people in droves vote with their remotes, switching on old TV shows like Lucy from the ‘50s, Three is Company from the ‘70s, or Seinfeld from the ‘90s, often spurning more contemporary and obviously forgettable fare.
Even more we could cite the case of popular music, where again, politicians haven’t any real input. Millions of Americans still cling to oldies of the ‘50s through the ‘80s, eschewing whatever new is coming down the musical pike. (See if you can even find a current hit parade!)
So again, how might either a Trump or Biden alter that state of affairs? The short answer is that they can’t. Hence the lasting veracity of Johnson’s old saw, cited above.
But the media leads today’s critical orchestra here, making many talk as if politics could indeed cure every American malaise. However, none of the persuasive verbiage issuing from those pundits, and from the president and possible president-to-be, plus types like mellifluous Schiff or Nadler can alter such trends that are plenty disquieting, signaling a certain American exhaustion, a palpable decline in standards, etc.
And then there’s a big field that makes self-help book authors rich, dealing with mental-emotional problems, which again were around before Trump’s presidency and will be afterward. One could start with widespread addictions to drugs, booze, gambling, smartphones, eating, and the list goes on. I’m talking rampant self-esteem problems that anyone with psychological sense could easily denote back in 2010, and will be able to locate readily after the next election, and which won’t easily abate no matter who wins. To cite another eminent Brit of yore, John Milton: “The mind is its own place and in itself, can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven.”
And you think politics can provide all panaceas for such a situation, one a fellow named David grappled with several millennia ago in his psalms? Clichéd as it sounds, it’s up to you and me to try our best to effect change in this realm; not those we send to D.C. For life always was and will remain a struggle, full of travail, inner quandaries and the rest. And now that there’s so much push-button, labor-saving comfort (at least the old kinds of work could distract people more), these mental-emotional troubles have possibly become more acute than ever!
Forget Biden, and especially, ultra-critiqued Trump regarding such problems. Let’s make an early New Year’s resolution to stop blaming the occupant of the Oval Office in such an open-ended fashion. Instead? Maybe start looking in the mirror more, and if you have these neuroses that hurt bad, try your darnedest (and I know it ain’t easy) to mitigate them, putting the critters at more social distance, if you will. And quit knocking the most criticized president in history for things that (despite his hortatory speeches and Tweets) are far beyond his control.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
