Many Americans didn’t only like Trump, they loved him. Millions upon millions…
The other side that loathed him? They didn’t seem to care too much who ran against this Prince of Darkness (in their view). And it turned out to be wan, halting, prevaricating, back-peddling, waffling, and sometimes incomprehensible Joe Biden!
If only this president-elect were simply a Warren Harding type, i.e., scandal-prone, but quite harmless. The advantage for Harding was that he fit well with post-WW I America gearing up to be an economic powerhouse, and with a real efflorescence, too, in entertainment (radio, silent movies, the Charleston, etc.), sports (Babe Ruth, Bobby Jones, Bill Tilden), and much else. It was an optimistic, swaggering nation flexing muscles and kicking up post-bellum heels, while repudiating Wilsonian idealism. Mainly, Harding was the right fit for that country.
Whereas today’s riven America is anything but sanguine. So Biden can’t really put over the happy-face swath of Warren H., though many would argue he has the crooked part down pat, especially in the way he enriched his family while VP, a fact only in-the-tank media types (and there are many) wish to ignore.
Well if only this Biden were a Hoibert Hoover type, or an Ike? Again, he reflects only one part of that typology, the colorless, anodyne part, the perhaps soothing one, too.
Moving to the Democratic side, how about a Jimmy Carteresque sort of leader here? No, Biden really can’t persuade in his efforts at earnest moralism the way Carter could. His apothegms on being president for all and making a bruised country heal are bound to fall flat (partly due to a tilted and irritating media brigade, which is obviously not his fault). Looking back, Watergate and the demise of Nixon also helped make Carter a fresh kind of foil.
What of Bill Clinton? Pres. Biden will obviously never approach that figure’s charisma, especially at his age (versus Clinton’s in the ‘90s), and in his present mental state.
If only this gent coming to the Oval Office were harmless, but he’s anything but. Because as many believe, he’s at least to some degree in thrall to Bernie, AOC, and yes, Kamala. And to all they stand for which would radically change an America that’s already been heavily transformed in recent decades.
Yes, he’s their boy, their old boy, and reluctant choice (and thereby, the nation’s). Was there any quid pro quo involved here? You know it.
Though some may hope that Biden will have the fortitude not to pay off radical markers, and simply go his own, and hopefully more moderate, way. Rather like a much greater figure named Gorbachev, who played the ideological game as he mounted a rigid Soviet hierarchy, then once in, began demolishing the entire system!
I think Biden’s both too nice and glad-handed for that. I don’t think he has the guts suddenly to tell his party’s far Left that he wants to roost in the center and be conciliatory to all and sundry. With malice toward none...? Another Abe Lincoln here? No way.
And then comes that big wild card alluded to above: the cognitive issue. I don’t by the way feel mean-spirited here. I’m actually sorry for Biden’s evident deterioration (when, for instance, he spoke during the campaign about four more years of “George,” and so forth). I don’t look down on him for this painful evolution. He’s already endured plenty of personal tragedy.
But the issue’s a real one, a critical and crucial one. Bets on how long he lasts as president are going to be taken fast and furious. And let’s face another fact: Biden chose smiling, beguiling, but far Left Kamala as his running mate. She waits in the wings, and in her case, would certainly do the bidding of her extreme cohorts in Congress. She seems to tack easily with this or that prevailing wind. Her tough prosecutorial past would be easily forgotten both by herself and the rest of her party’s make-over artists.
Biden as the president few deeply wanted? (Even a squirrel could have carried Oregon?) And also one who’s like no other in American history? Well Trump, too, was sui generis, but in a more substantial way than this, it feels. None of which augurs well for the U.S. or the world.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
