Remember (not long ago) when bestseller tables and shelves were clogged with books either skewering Trump and everyone connected to him, including his family; or else on another flank, hammering the “Deep State” and its putative shenanigans wreaked on the president and his coterie? Remember?
All that now feels rather like ancient history. Instead we’re soon going to get – and I’m sure agents and authors are churning out proposals as we speak – a plethora of books on ... you guessed it: THE election. That one…
One side, mainly composed of the aggrieved, should be happy to gobble up titles like “The Stolen Election.” Or: “Corruption at the Ballot Box.” Or: “Electoral Fraud 101.” Or: “Michigan Whistleblower: A Novel.” Or: “Amateur Hour: How Joe B. Won a Rigged Contest.” Or “Heartbreak: The Election That Enriched Psychologists.” Or: “One-Party Dictatorship: The Election of 2020.” Or: “Tip of the Iceberg: Fraud in November.” Or simply: “The Swindle.”
The list can of course go on and on. We’ll probably get many such that should do well with the myriad embittered out there.
And on the other side? How about: “The Myth of Fraudulent Elections.” Or: “Why Biden was More Popular than He Looked.” Or: “Fair and Proper: The Presidential Election of 2020.” Or: “Mewling Republicans and the Inability to Accept Results.” Or: “Who Says You Can’t Poll Watch at 100 Feet?” Or: “Every Vote Counts (If It’s for Us).” Or: “The Complete Guide to Ballot-Harvesting.” Or: “Sequoia-Smartmatic-Dominion: Vote Counting You Can Trust!”
How about ones for both sides? These may of course be a more difficult sell. But here’s one: “Enriching Lawyers: The Election of November 2020.” Or: “How to Reform (or not Reform?) the Electoral System.” Or: “The Election that Was No Laughing Matter ... and Was.” Or: “The Case for Voter ID Pro and Con.” Or: “Should the Deceased be Allowed to Vote?: A Bi-Partisan Discussion.” Or: “Why November 3 Didn’t Matter.” Or: “Keeping the Courts Busy: The Election of 2020 and Those to Come.”
I guess I shouldn’t make all this sound frivolous. You know how people often tell you: what can you do but laugh? But really this subject isn’t risible at all, unless of course you’re a committed Colbert fan. Mostly it’s a melancholy one.
But I’m being serious about one thing: books are indeed going to pour out aplenty on this bitterly divisive issue. More generally, there will also be tomes galore evaluating the entire Trump presidency. For committed supporters here are some possibilities: “You Don’t Know What You Got Till it’s Gone: Trump’s Four Years in Office.” Or: “Making a Better World: The Trump Presidency in Perspective.” Or: “From Trump to Biden (If the Latter Can Hold a Baton).” Or “Trump Agonistes: How this Tough Leader Survived the Sharks.” Or: “Against all Odds: the Age of Trump and Why it Worked for Us.”
And on the opposite flank? How about: “The Worst President in American History: Donald J. Trump.” Or: “Can’t Wait for Joe: Why We’re So Glad to be Rid of Trump.” Or: “Lose Trump and Gain Kamala!” Or: “The Biden Miracle and the End of Donald T.” Many more could obviously be hatched.
Will such offerings, if decently done, capture sizeable audiences? I believe they will. Though on the other hand, when it comes to the huge number of disappointed out there, I’ll bet many have just given up inside and want to eschew the (bad) news, and just watch Netflix movies or do other such things. And in the contented lane? Why do all those types have to bother reading about what a wondrous election this was either? When they know their guy barely lifted a finger to make his run a successful one. To them the result alone was what counted. Biden could almost have been a newt. The right side won, and as Fleetwood Mac had it, “Yesterday’s Gone.” Who needs to give all this more time and legs?
My devil’s advocate caveats aside, I do think the bestseller tables will indeed be groaning from all the material on an election like no other. And hey, a little company called Amazon should also make a buck or two from this lucrative outpouring! Let the games (of pitching agents, etc.) begin in earnest.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
