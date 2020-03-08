He’d been on such a roll before Biden’s Super Tuesday surge that few seemed to realize that Bernie Sanders was already a person of the past, not the future. And still is. He doesn’t want to admit it nor do his ardent band of followers; but Bernie’s become a wind-up-doll caricature of his former self.
He keeps getting red-faced at this or that mike, and vituperating by rote against the “interests;” but in fact, this man who has lived on talk has basically talked himself out. Am I referring at least indirectly to the state of his health, i.e., the heart attack he unfortunately sustained? In part, I suppose. But only in part.
Let’s face it: Bernie was at his height in the 2015-16 tilt against Hillary. That’s when he was a real driving force and fresh voice on America’s political landscape.
Now his key backers, especially the millennial brigade, are clinging to a kind of ghost, if a popular one. They are clinging to what is less and less a vibrant (and viable) political entity and choice. And the dialectic goes both ways. For this repetitive, trope-mongering, faux socialist clings to them, too! Yes, it works both ways.
Why do I call Sanders an ersatz socialist? Because he’s a rich one? With three fine homes, posh investments, and dough he and wife have piled up for a lot of years, and sometimes in questionable fashion?
Again, in part, but only in part. More to our theme, I think Bernie’s simply stuck huckstering his “socialist” line, yet knowing deep down that it’s short on practicality and wouldn’t work, not least economically. But he has to keep on doing it, almost as a corporate “brand,” of the kind he supposedly detests.
For certain people live by their obsessions, even when they no longer should. And Bernie’s been a prolix political junkie from the time he ran for mayor of Burlington, VT, winning by a handy margin of ten votes or so. If only he hadn’t gotten that first sweet taste of the political apple! We probably wouldn’t have heard of him subsequently, at least not as the obstreperous senator he became, then as super-aggrieved presidential campaigner.
Yes, he’s been addicted to all this, but now in total thralldom to young adherents in their thousands, even millions, who somehow didn’t learn enough that’s useful at Middlebury, Duke, or wherever. Too many haven’t gone deeply into life yet, but seem to hope the Bern will heuristically lever them into some kind of well-off maturity, and rapidly. He’s their shortcut device within a mindset of what seems to be a large case of magical thinking; and reciprocally, he knows he’s got to follow this rather callow contingent full throttle! It’s a sad dialectic, a thralldom at both ends, but one which only had authentic vitality the first time around.
Now it’s still going almost as obligatory shtick, partially because the alternatives have been melting away, and what’s left looks unattractive to these Bernie Bros (and gals). I.e., Mr. Biden. That gent simply wouldn’t make it as the all-promising gramps that Bernie is for these battalions, some of its denizens devolving from once touching, idealistic passion toward violent illegality (and look out if there’s a switcheroo at the Convention)!
The whole Bernie phenomenon’s gotten overdone, and has done so because he himself (however much he keeps knocking his usual range of suspects) is the problem here. He’s become a musty oldie who’s been played too often. You’d think there were fresher and more cogent voices to gain acolytes on the Democratic side of the spectrum.
But as a young person once told me (now a good 40), “you” boomers and slightly above (like Bern) have “monopolized expression.” So instead of finding leaders who are younger and equally inspiring, these audiences still flock like lemmings to wind-up old Bernie.
Who is again, no voice of the future, but that of the past, a past in Sanders’ case that’s had its day. This will irk his many supporters, but it seems time for Bernie to take walks by Lake Champlain and savor his hypocritical millions … and memories. Rather than just foam at the mouth on a daily basis!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
